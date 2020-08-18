Australian earnings preview Fortescue

August 19, 2020 12:50 AM
Australian flag

Full Year Earnings Preview:

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG) is an Australian iron ore production and exploration company with assets located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. FMG is the fourth largest iron ore producer in the world after BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, and Vale.

It reports its full-year numbers on the 24th of August.

Despite the crippling impact of the coronavirus on global industry, FMG has benefitted from the strong demand from China for iron ore, sparked by the government’s sizeable post-COVID-19 stimulus measures and supply disruptions in Brazil. FMG had promised to export no more than 175 million tons in the year to June 30, but a strong performance over the past nine months prompted it to upgrade that target to as much as 177 million tons.

FMG recently became net cash positive for the first time since it became an exporter in 2008. This represents a victory of sorts after the companies decade-long battle against a dangerously high debt load, following its near-death experience in September 2012, after iron ore prices slumped.

FMG is on track to deliver record exports, record profits, and is expected to announce a record dividend in August. FMG’s consensus statutory EPS estimates are 225 cents per share and it is expected to pay a dividend of 185 cents per share, which represents an ~10% dividend yield.

Technically, the share price of FMG has rallied strongly from its March low of $8.20, and recently made a new all-time high of $18.92, reflecting the high expectations for its full year results. On the downside, dips back to trendline support $16.00, are likely to be well supported in the current reflationary environment.

Australian earnings preview – Fortescue

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 19th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Stocks Earnings season Australia

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Disinflation trend a headache for hawkish Bank of Japan
Today 01:01 AM
Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
Yesterday 11:38 PM
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:56 PM
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Yesterday 02:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

Graph showing a slow uptrend
Crude oil, ASX 200 look ripe for a bounce: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:56 PM
    AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 17, 2024 10:26 PM
      aus_09
      ASX 200 forecast: Do many bulls remain at these highs?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 16, 2024 01:37 AM
        Federal Reserve eagle
        AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 15, 2024 10:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.