Australian earnings preview A2 Milk

August 13, 2020 2:05 AM
Australian flag

Full Year:

The A2 Milk Company Limited (A2M) produces and supplies milk and milk-related dairy products in Australia, New Zealand, U.S, China, Korea, and the United Kingdom. A2 Milk holds the mantle as the only fresh cows’ milk to contain the A2 and A1 proteins, which sets it apart from some of its competitors in the dairy market. A2 Milk is dual-listed in Australia and New Zealand and reports its full-year numbers on the 19th of August.

A2 Milk has been a beneficiary of the crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A2 Milk sales surged during the initial wave of panic buying and it has continued to experience strong demand and win market share. In response, A2 Milk upgraded its full-year earnings guidance in April 2020 by 32%.

Ironically, a delay in planned recruitment due to COVID-19 restrictions, currency movements, and lower costs for staff travel has also contributed to increased underlying earnings. Revenue for the year is tipped to be in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion.

After making a fresh all-time high in June of this year at $20.05 the A2M share price has spent the past two months consolidating, reflecting the strong fundamentals outlined above.

It’s hard not to like this stock with the main short term risk to the uptrend being a “buy the rumour sell the fact” type reaction after it reports it’s full-year numbers next week. In this instance, we would look to buy dips back towards support $17.70/50, looking for a break above $20.05.

Australian earnings preview – A2 Milk

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 13th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Stocks Earnings season Australia

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
      EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.