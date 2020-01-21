AUDJPY may be Ready for Next Leg Lower

Markets will get their first look at how Australian consumers feel about the US-China trade deal.

January 21, 2020 3:19 PM

AUD/JPY may be Ready for Next Leg Lower

Later, markets will get their first look at how Australian consumers feel about the US-China trade deal.  What is good for China is good for Australia as the economies are inherently tied through China’s demand for Australian goods.  The Westpac Consumer Confidence Change for January will be released with -0.4% expected vs -1.9% last.  In addition, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index will be released with and expectation of 94.7 vs 95.1 last.  A reading of 92.8 in October 2019 tested lows not seen since 2015.  It will be interesting to see if the US-China trade deal increased optimism or if the devastating wildfires will have taken a toll on consumer expectations.

Although not factored into the consumer confidence data for January, one must consider how markets will react to the ongoing Coronavirus, as a small number of cases have been discovered in different counties in Southeast Asia, 1 in Australia, and 1 in the US.  The CDC in the United States said they expect to find more cases in the US. 

If the consumer confidence data is worse and if the number of cases of Coronavirus continue to rise, what will be the impact on AUD/JPY?  The Australian Dollar would likely selloff on bad data and the Japanese Yen will benefit from a flight to safety if more cases of Coronavirus are discovered. 

AUD/JPY has already been in a downward sloping channel since early 2018.  In August 2019, there was a failed break lower out of the channel that has since formed a rising wedge (which is corrective) back to the top trendline of the channel near 76.65.  In addition, this is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the from the highs in mid-April to the lows on August 23rd.  The pair is already down .8% today and is forming a long bearish candle into the bottom trendline of the rising wedge near 75.00.  The 200 Day Moving Average also comes across near 74.80.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If AUD/JPY breaks through the 200 Day Moving Average, there is horizontal support near 74.00.  However, the target for a rising wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge, which can be considered the next level of support down near 70.00.  There is a confluence of resistance near the 76.65/77.00 area, which is the previously mentioned 61.8% retracement level, the top trendline of the downward sloping LT channel, and the upper trendline of the rising wedge. 

Note that on Thursday Australia will release December Employment data.  Expectations are for +16,000 vs a strong print of +39,900 last.  This has potential to add more downside risk if the data is weak.  If the wedge doesn’t break on the consumer confidence data or the coronavirus news, it may break on the Employment Change. 


Related tags: Dollar Trade War Asia Pacific Australia USD China Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.