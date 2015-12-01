AUD USD looking better than it has in over a year

Earlier today, we noted that the Australian dollar was the only major currency that rose against the US dollar last month (see “November recap: USD […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2015 7:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earlier today, we noted that the Australian dollar was the only major currency that rose against the US dollar last month (see “November recap: USD reigns, but upstart Aussie takes the cake” for more), so we figured we’d take a closer look at the pair’s potentially significant long-term breakout.

My colleague Fawad Razaqzada covered the fundamental situation Down Under earlier, noting that “the RBA kept interest rates and forward guidance effectively unchanged from the previous meeting. We also had some stronger Australian data as building approvals unexpectedly rose 3.9% in October. Meanwhile the latest manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI data out of China were mixed and this helped to alleviate concerns about the health of the world’s second largest economy, which also happens to be Australia’s largest trading partner.” AUD/USD bulls will look for more optimistic news in the coming Asian session, where RBA Governor Stevens will give a speech at the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Perth (23:30 GMT) followed an hour later by the release of Q3 AU GDP (00:30), which is expected to print at 0.7% q/q.

Across the Pacific, US economic data has quietly been deteriorating ahead of the Federal Reserve’s highly-anticipated meeting in two weeks. In the last week alone, Core PCE, Personal Spending, New Home Sales, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, and this morning’s ISM Manufacturing PMI report all missed expectations, counter-balanced only by decent Durable Goods Orders and Initial Unemployment Claims reports. In fact, today’s ISM Manufacturing PMI figure came in lower than it has at any point since June 2009, in the depths of the Great Financial Crisis. While this all sounds a bit alarming, the Federal Reserve seems determined to raise interest rates off the zero lower-bound, and in our view, only a sub-150k NFP report on Friday will throw a wrench in those plans.

Technical view: AUD/USD

The weekly AUD/USD chart (below) looks stronger than it has at any point in the last year. As of writing, the rates are breaking above a 14-month bearish trend line near .7200 and approaching a three-month high around the .7400 handle. Meanwhile, the weekly RSI and MACD indicators have both turned higher to hit their highest levels in over a year.

Given the Australian dollar’s improving fundamental and technical pictures, more strength is favored in the near-term, with bulls potentially looking to target the .7400 handle followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2014-2015 drop at .7520. That said, it may take a disappointing NFP report and subsequent decision to hold off on raising interest rates by the Federal Reserve to see AUD/USD rise meaningfully above that level this year.

AUDUSDDAILY12-1-2015 2-20-39 PM

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA NFP Fundamental Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.