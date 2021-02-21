ASX200 continues to negotiate higher yields and earnings season

Good news over the weekend as the vaccine rollout in Australia commenced. The Federal Government is targeting a fully rolled out Covid-19 vaccine by October. A prerequisite for the re- opening of international borders that brings the economy one step closer to a return to pre-Covid-19 activity levels.

February 21, 2021 10:45 PM
Close-up of market chart

As discussed previously, the Australian economy has experienced a strong run of economic data since the end of 2020, outperforming many of its global peers due to the successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus.

The confidence that this has provided has filtered through into the current ASX200 reporting season (for the first six months of the new financial year July 1 to December 31), in sharp contrast to a June first half reporting season marred by the onset of the pandemic and lockdowns.

Learn more about trading indices

According to Morgan Stanley, beats this season have exceeded misses by a factor of 4.4x. Guidance has returned with 53% of companies providing more detail and the FY21e DPS pay-out is back above 70%.

Notably, bank shareholders have enjoyed the return of more attractive dividends while resource companies have seen the biggest upgrades and are expected to see 50% earnings growth this year. This is behind the record dividend announcements from BHP, Rio and FMG mentioned in last week’s article here.

The biggest headwind to the local market is the ongoing rally in long-end global bond yields which may see the correction in high growth tech stocks continue. Offsetting this, higher yields are supportive of banks and resource stocks. Whether this global stock rotation sparks a correction in global indices remains to be seen.

Technically, while upside progress has been made during February (+2.95%), the price action has been choppy, a pattern that is expected to continue.

On the topside, the upward sloping three-month trend channel should continue to provide good resistance (currently 6950ish). While on the downside, trend channel support is viewed 6700 area, before horizontal support 6520/00ish, my preferred buy zone.

ASX200 continues to negotiate higher yields and earnings season

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 22nd of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
      EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.