WTI crude oil remains trapped, bitcoin looks set for a bounce

Crude oil finds itself between a rock and a hard place where technical levels are concerned, although that doesn't mean it can't at least make a minor bullish breakout before another leg lower. Price action on bitcoin appears to be more constructive for bulls, at least over the near term.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:08 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

I noted in this week’s COT report that large speculators and managed funds continued to close longs in exchange for shorts on WTI crude oil futures. This has dragged net-long exposure for both sets of traders down to 11 and 1-weej lows, respectively.  With short bets on the rise, further losses cannot be ruled out. However, as crude oil has already retraced -12.3% from its April high, I had been expected a retracement higher at the very least.

 

Last week prices were flat during a narrow-ranged week to form a doji, which itself suggests a trough may be near if not in place already. Yet crude oil is not short of resistance levels nearby which seems to be scuppering hopes of a decent rebound. The $80 handle sits just beneath the 200-day MA, and Friday’s selloff from those levels shows us that traders are clearly watching the pivotal zone between $80 - $80.20.

 

20240514wtiWKDY

 

Yet support at $78 is also on hand to support prices each time crude oil tries to break lower. Since last week we have seen three intraday breaks below $78, yet each time the market closed the day back above it. And until momentum tips its hand, range traders seem more than happy to trade the range with bids around $78 and offers around $80.

 

Should we see a break above $80.20 (which also clears the 200-day average) then my upside target becomes the gap just below $82. Yet we may need to see a daily close below $78 before assuming another leg lower has begun, in which case $76 comes into focus near the three lower wicks in February.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

 

Bitcoin technical analysis:

Regular readers will remember that I correct to be suspicious of runaway gains when Bitcoin futures surged towards the $60-$70k mark. And that was simply because each time it has done so in the past has resulted in eye-watering losses of 50% - 90%. I very much doubt we’ll see a pullback of such magnitude any time soon, if at all, given the higher levels of liquidity since institutional money has taken over. Besides, bitcoin essentially tracks the stock market these days, and as asset managers remain net-long Wall Street indices and now once again short VIX futures, perhaps bitcoin prices can remain supported for now.

 

In fact, dare I say things may be looking ‘up’ for Bitcoin, at least from a technical perspective.

 

20240514bitcoin

 

The price action from the March high appears to be corrective. Yet its most recent leg lower found support around a 50% and 38.2% retracement level and 100-day EMA. A subsequent leg higher has since seen a retracement lower, which for now at least is trying to hold above a 50% retracement level. Also note that volumes were declining throughout the assumed correction (which shows a lack of aggressive bear action) and RSI (14) reached oversold alongside the price low. In this case, I am using 40 as oversold due to the uptrend on the daily chart.

 

As I remain sceptical that bitcoin will simply break to new highs, I am only seeking near-term bullish setups. And any pullback towards the 60k level could appeal to bulls for a cheeky swing trade long. Potential upside targets for bull to consider are the $65,500 level and 67,950 high near a high-volume node.

 

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q2 2024

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI oil WTI Bitcoin USD Crypto assets

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD: High bar for US economic data creates asymmetric upside risks
Today 04:45 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
Today 02:43 AM
USD/CNH: AUD, NZD, JPY face hammering if Asia’s FX anchor comes loose
Today 01:20 AM
US dollar stabilises ahead of Powell, PPI, USD/JPY eyes 157: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Gold forecast remains positive as metal eases on profit-taking
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA extends last week's gain ahead of Fed speakers
Yesterday 01:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD: High bar for US economic data creates asymmetric upside risks
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:45 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:43 AM
      china_02
      USD/CNH: AUD, NZD, JPY face hammering if Asia’s FX anchor comes loose
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 01:20 AM
        Research
        US dollar stabilises ahead of Powell, PPI, USD/JPY eyes 157: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:40 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.