US Retail Sales increase, however, Target guides lower ahead of the holiday season

US Retail Sales for October were much better than expected and Walmart suggests in its guidance that strong data could continue through the holiday season. However, Target missed on earnings and downgraded its forecasts into Q4.

November 16, 2022 4:56 PM

US Retail Sales for October came in stronger than expected at +1.3% MoM vs and expectation of +1% MoM and a previous reading of 0% MoM.  This was the strongest reading since February.  In addition, Retail Sales-Ex Autos rose to 1.3% MoM vs an estimate of +0.4% MoM and a September reading of only +0.1% MoM.  This indicates that sales were strong not only in autos, but in other parts of the economy as well.  Yesterday, Walmart crushed sales earnings expectations for Q3 noting that inventory levels have been reduced and that the company only has $1 billion in unwanted inventory as it expects to see sales rise into the shopping season. However, Target reported almost the complete opposite of Walmart, as it dramatically missed EPS expectations for Q3.  The company reported EPS of $1.54 vs a consensus of $2.19!  Target’s CEO said that “in the latter weeks of the quarter, sales and profit trends softened meaningfully, with guests shopping behavior increasingly impacted by inflation, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty.” In addition, Target cut its Q4 forecasts heading into the holiday season.  Given the strong retail sales numbers from October, one may conclude that Target’s problems have to do with its inventory management, rather than the overall strength of underlying consumer spending.

What are economic indicators?

Target’s stock price has fallen dramatically from its all-time high of 268.98 on November 15th, 2021.  The stock dropped lower after its Q1 earnings were announced on May 17th, from 215.28 to 163.07.  The stock price made a Year-to-Date low on June 30th at 137.26 and retraced to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of April 21st to the lows of June 30th, near 182.13.  However, after today’s poor earnings, the stock dropped from yesterday’s close of 178.98 down to 149.85!  Support is at the June 30th lows of 137.16, while resistance isn’t until the gap fill at 176.90.

20221116 tgt daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade TGT now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

In general, the US Dollar was not particularly phased by the better-than-expected Retail Sales data.  The US Dollar Index is down slightly on the day as the DXY continues its recent sell-off to the 50% retracement from the lows of March 31st to the highs of September 28th near 106.23.  If price continues to move lower, support is at the upward sloping trendline dating to May of 2021 (green) near 105.00, then horizontal support at the lows from August 11th near 104.65.  Below there, price can fall to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe at 104.22.  However, if the DXY bounces, resistance sits above at previous lows near 107.59.  Above there, price can stop at the bottom trendline of the recent short-term channel near 109.02 and then horizontal resistance at 109.27.

20221116 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

US Retail Sales for October were much better than expected and Walmart suggests in its guidance that strong data could continue through the holiday season. However, Target missed on earnings and downgraded its forecasts into Q4.  Who will be right?  “Never underestimate the American consumer” is a phrase often tossed around.  If the saying is correct, we could see a good holiday season!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Equities Retail Sales

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:12 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.