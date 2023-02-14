US open: Futures fall after inflation misses forecasts

Futures fall after US inflation cools but by less than forecast, adding pressure to the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 14, 2023 2:16 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

 

US futures

Dow futures -0.03% at 33854

S&P futures -0.07% at 4090

Nasdaq futures -0.22% at 12467

In Europe

FTSE +0.26% at 7908

Dax +0.05% at 153270

Learn more about trading indices

US inflation misses forecasts

US stocks are pointing to weaker open after posting gains in the previous session, as investors digest the latest US inflation figures.

The January CPI report showed that inflation remained elevated at the start of the year, cooling by less than expected to 6.5% YoY, down from 6.4%. Consensus estimates had pointed to a fall to 6.2% annually. Meanwhile, core inflation was also stronger than forecast at 5.6% YoY, down from 5.7% and above the 5.5% forecast.

The hotter-than-expected inflation print adds pressure on the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates in the coming meetings. The market is now as good as fully in pricing in a 25 basis point hike in March and a 70% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May.

The initial reaction has seen US futures pare earlier gains fall into the red ahead of the open as the data supports the more hawkish narrative from the Fed and plays down the prospects of a rate cut this year.

 Meanwhile, the USD remains in the red, suggesting that forex traders were focusing on the fact that inflation slowed again in January for a seventh straight month rather than the fact it missed estimates. However, the USD has pared earlier gains so this could just be a slow moving reaction.

Corporate news

Coca-Cola rises after reporting strong revenue in Q4 and forecast 2023 profits ahead of analysts’ estimates thanks to strong demand even as prices increased.

Palantir jumped 17% after the data analytics firm posted its first-ever quarterly profit, in addition to beating forecasts for both revenue and earnings.

Where next for the Nasdaq?

The Nasdaq rebounded off 12200 the 100 sma and December high, and is grinding higher, above its multi-week rising trendline. This combined with the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further upside. Buyers could look for a rise above 12900, the 2023 high, to extend the bullish rally. Sellers will be watching for a break below the 100 sma at 12200 to open the door to the 200 sma at 11900 and 11600 the 50 sma.

nasdaq chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP rises

The USD is falling after US inflation data fell for a seventh consecutive month, albeit by less than expected. The data adds pressure to the Fed to keep hiking rates over the coming meetings.

EUR/USD is rising after eurozone GDP data confirmed that the bloc’s economy grew in the final three months of last year. Q4 GDP was confirmed at 0.1% in line with the preliminary reading. The data comes after the European Commission yesterday said that expects the eurozone to avoid a recession in 2023 upwardly revising growth forecasts to 0.9%.

GBP/USD is rising off day UK jobs data showed that the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% but as wage growth rose BY more than expected 6.7% in the three months to December, this was up from 6.5% and raises concerns that inflation could prove stickier then initially failed. The solid jobs data means that the BoE could be raising interest rates for longer.

GBP/USD  +0.6% at 1.2213

EUR/USD +0.15% at 1.0765

Oil falls after gains last week

Oil prices are falling after the US government announced that it would release more crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves. the move comes after the Boynton administration release a record 180 million barrels from the reserve last year. Since then, supply concerns have eased, raising questions over whether more reserves would be released this year.

Attention will now turn to the API crude inventory report which is due to be released later today.

 

WTI crude trades -0.8% at $79.26

Brent trades at -1% at $85.87

Learn more about trading oil here.

Looking ahead

21:30 API stockpile data

 

 

 

 

Related tags: USD CPI Nasdaq Inc

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    US_flag_NYC
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:38 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 24, 2025 01:30 PM
        USA flag
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 21, 2025 04:16 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.