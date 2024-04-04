﻿

US dollar, USD/JPY, gold performance around Nonfarm payrolls (NFP)

Data since the Pandemic shows that NFP job growth has generally outperformed estimates and seen the prior figure upwards revised, which has played out well for US dollar bulls.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 6:27 AM
jobs_05
Despite Fed members pushing back on imminent rate cuts, markets are taking much greater notice of softer economic data form the US to keep prospects of a June cut alive. The US dollar delivered its second worst day of the year following Wednesday’s soft ISM services report, which expanded at its slowest pace in three months, new orders were lower, employment contracted further and prices paid expanding at their slowest pace since March 2020.

 

If this is to be coupled with a refreshingly weak NFP report on Friday, all bets are likely on for the Fed to cut by 25bp in June. And if the Fed cut, it paves the way for other central banks to ease – which could prompt another round of risk on trade.

 

However, looking at NFP job growth figures since the pandemic reveals that estimates tend to be on the pessimistic side.

 

20240404nfpchange

 

The chart shows that NFP job growth figures remain positive but have been steadily trending lower since the 2021 peak as the cycle loses steam. The prospect of a slower economy certainly excites dovish market participants who want to see the Fed cut rates, yet it should be remembered that the Fed only tend to cut when something breaks – and like it or not, job growth is still expansive. In fact, we could say that the softening of job growth plateaued in 2023, so it is interesting to note that job growth is picking up again in recent months.

 

Furthermore, NFP job growth tens to bear estimates more often than not looking at recent data:

 

 

Nonfarm job growth since June 2020:

  • NFP jobs has exceeded estimates 67.4% of the time
  • The previous NFP figure has been upwardly revised 54.3% of the time
  • Yet despite this, the current NFP figure has only beaten the prior print 45.7% of the time (which makes sense, as job growth has been trending lower)

 

 

 

How the US dollar index has performed around Nonfarm payrolls (NFP):

20240404nfpforwardreturns

The charts above look at the performance of the US dollar index on the day of NFP, and the three days either side of it. As NFP is always released on a Friday (T+0) it becomes easy to match patterns to days of the week.

 

 

  • Wednesday and Thursday prior to NFP have generated negative returns (average and median)
  • NFP day (Friday), and the following Monday and Tuesday have seen positive returns (average and negative
  • The following Wednesday tends to produce average and median negative returns
  • High-to-low range on the day is 0.87%, and its trend is pointing higher

 

 

 

How gold has performed around Nonfarm payrolls (NFP):

20240404goldfwdreturns

  • Gold has performed well on the Thursday ahead of NFP
  • Yet it has averaged negative returns on NFP day and the following Monday
  • Interestingly, median returns for gold have been positive for all days except the following Tuesday, since June 2020
  • The daily high-low % average is 1.79%

 

 

How USD/JPY performed around Nonfarm payrolls (NFP):

20240404usdjpyfwdreturns

  • The performance on USD/JPY has essentially tracked the US dollar index around NFP, making it an ideal market for traders without access to DXY
  • NFP day has provided the strongest average and median returns
  • USD/JPY ha also provided positive average returns the following Monday and Tuesday (median returns are also positive for the following Wednesday)
  • The daily high-low average is 1.05%, and its trend is pointing higher to denote increasing volatility around the event

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas US Dollar USD JPY Gold Forex

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.