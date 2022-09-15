US data dump shows mixed results; US Dollar treading water

With mixed data from US Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and the NY State Empire Manufacturing Index, the US Dollar has been quiet.

September 15, 2022 4:47 PM
USA flag

The US released a trove of economic data this morning and the prints were mixed, resulting in muted market movement.  US Retail Sales for August were +0.3% vs an expectation of 0% and a lower revised print of -0.4% for July.  However, the ex-Autos component was -0.3% vs an expectation of 0.1% and a revised print of 0%.  This was the first decline in the ex-Autos component since December 2021.  Therefore, much of the retail sales print this month was due to auto sales.  The US also released regional manufacturing data for August.  The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for September was much better than expected at -1.5 vs and expectation of -13 and a prior reading of -31.3.  However, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for September was much worse than expected at -9.9 vs an estimate of +2.8 and a prior reading o +6.2.  Most of the miss in the headline print was due to the softer employment, new orders, and prices paid components.

What are economic indicators?

AUD/USD has been falling since February 2021, when the pair reached a high of 0.8007. On April 5th, 2022, the pair reached a local high of 0.7649 and has been forming lower highs since then. AUD/USD reached an intraday low of 0.6681 on July 14th and proceeded to bounce above a downward sloping trendline of 0.7128.  Once price moved lower from there, a head and shoulders pattern formed and on August 31st, AUD/USD broke below the neckline of the pattern.  The pair traded down to support, bounced and retested the neckline, and is moving lower once again.  The target for a head and shoulders pattern is the height from the head to the neckline, added to the breakdown point from the neckline.  In this case it is near 0.6600.

20220915 audusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a240-minute timeframe, AUD/USD has been in a short-term channel since price reached the previous highs at 0.7009. If the pair is to reach the target for the Head and Shoulders pattern, it must first pass through support at the July 14th lows of 0.6681 and then the bottom trendline of the channel near 0.6620.  Below the 0.6600 target is support from April 2020 at 0.6570.  If the July 14th lows hold, first resistance for AUD/USD is at the lows from September 12th near 0.6824.  Above there is the upper trendline for the channel near 0.6850, then the highs from September 13th at 0.6916.

20220915 audusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With mixed data from US Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and the NY State Empire Manufacturing Index, the US Dollar has been quiet.  Traders will now turn their attention to the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, particularly the inflation components.  If the inflation data is higher than expected, markets will again start talking about a 100bps rate hike when the FOMC meets next week.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Retail Sales AUD/USD economic data

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.