US data dump provides little new info for the Fed

Although Durable Goods was stronger than expected, there is little to take from the other data points, as it was from so long ago.

January 26, 2023 4:48 PM
multiple currencies

The US released at treasure trove of data earlier today, including Q4 GDP, December Durable Goods, and the Advanced Core PCE Prices for Q4.  The Advanced GDP Growth Rate for Q4 was 2.9% vs an expectation of 2.6% and a prior reading of 3.2%.  The GDP deflator (inflation component) was higher than expectations at 3.5% vs an estimated 3.3%.  The prior reading was 4.4%.  In addition, Durable Goods Orders for December were 5.6% MoM vs an expectation of 2.5% MoM and a prior reading of -1.7% MoM.  However, Durable Goods Ex Transportation was -0.1% MoM vs -0.2% MoM expected and a November reading of 0.1%.  It should also be noted that the Advanced Core PCE Prices for Q4 was 3.9% vs 4% expected and 4.7% in Q3.  This suggests that tomorrow’s December Core PCE should be roughly in-line with expectations, as the December data is included in the Q4 Core PCE.  Expectations are for 4.4% YoY vs a November reading of 4.7% YoY.  What will the Fed think of this data?  Probably not much as it is so long ago.  The strong Durable Goods orders will be taken into consideration, along with the December Core PCE.

What is economic data?

On the initial release of the data, USD/JPY spiked from 129.68 to 130.44.  However, the bounce was used to sell the pair, as if moved back towards 130.00.

15 Minute USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

USD/JPY has been moving lower in an orderly channel since making 2022 highs on October 21st, 2022.  The pair fell to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of 2022 to the highs of 2022 near 128.17.  At the beginning of 2023, USD/JPY began forming a descending wedge within the channel. The pair began to move sideways out of the wedge and the channel after the BoJ meeting on January 18th. Price has been oscillating between 127.56 and 131.57 since the meeting.

Daily USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY has made a tighter channel dating to mid-November 2022. If the pair continues to move now lower, first support is at the near-term double bottom at 129.06.  Below there, price can move to the top trendline of the longer-term channel near 128.15 (see daily), then the lows of January 16th at 127.35.  However, if the pair reverses and moves higher, first resistance is at the top trendline of the shorter-term channel near 131.25, then the highs of November 17th at 131.57.  If price breaks above there, the next resistance level isn’t until the 50 Day Moving Average at 134.03 (see daily).

240 Minute USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The US reported a host of economic data this morning, including Q4 GDP, December Durable Goods, and Q4 Core PCE.  Although Durable Goods was stronger than expected, there is little to take from the other data points, as it was from so long ago.  Watch December’s Core PCE on Friday, which will be a better indicator of the Fed’s decision next week.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY GDP Core PCE

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.