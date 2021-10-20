UK CPI miss unlikely to derail BoE's hawkish turn

CPI missed forecasts but is expected to rise further. BoE rate hike bets remain high.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 20, 2021 11:46 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The cost of living in the UK, as measured by the CPI remained elevated in September and well above the BoE’s 2% target for a second straight month.

  • CPI rose to 3.1% YoY, this was down a touch from August’s 3.2% and also just shy of the 3.2% forecast.
  • On a monthly basis CPI came in at 0.3%, down from 0.7% in August and also below the 0.4% forecast.
  • Meanwhile, core CPI rose 2.9% down from 3.1% and short of the 3% forecast.

 

What does this mean for the BoE?

This is the last inflation reading ahead of the BoE’s November monetary policy meeting. Whilst the data is slightly below forecasts, it’s not expected to stay there with the BoE forecasting inflation will reach 4% by the end of the year.

The rise in prices have stemmed from the economy re-opening post pandemic. Supply chain disruptions and labour shortages have pushed prices higher. The BoE, until recently was insistent that the rise in inflation was transitory.

However, more recently the BoE has adopted a more hawkish tone prompting speculation that the BoE could raise interest rates as soon as November or December. BoE Governor has hinted towards taking measures to rein in inflation.

The change in bias at the central bank comes amid a surge in energy prices and as business are increasingly talking up price rises. The BoE fears that the rising cost of living could hamper the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic, requiring a rate hike to tame inflation.

According to the CME Group BoE watch tool there is a 70% probability of a BoE rate hike in December priced into the market.

Banks would benefit from higher interest rates.

Q3 earnings for UK banks kick off tomorrow.

 

Retail sales in focus

Attention will now turn to retail sales due for release on Friday for any signs that consumers are tightening their purse strings as prices rise.

Using BRC retail sales numbers as a cue, expectations are low. The BRC retail sales index grow at the slowest pace since January. Furthermore, empty petrol stations will impact the data further. However, with rising concerns over empty shelves and supply chain issues we could see a pull forward for Christmas shopping. Although September does seem a bit early!

A strong reading could calm concerns over consumers ability to absorb higher prices. That said, a weak reading is unlikely to push the BoE off its more hawkish path given that inflationary pressure look set to stay.

Retail sales are expected to rise 0.5 MoM and decline -0.4% YoY.

 

Where next for GBP/USD?

GBP/USD has been extending its rebound from 1.3415 the October low before running into resistance just shy of the 200 sma at 1.3835.

Today’s move lower has taken the paor back below the key psychological level of 1.38. However it appears to be find support on the multi-month falling trendline at 1.3755.

The RSI is pointing lower but remains firmly in bullish territory suggesting that this could be a corrective move lower.

Sellers will be looking for a move below the support line and the 50 sma at 1.3710 to negate the near term up trend. A move below 1.3670 could see sellers gain traction.

Meanwhile, buyers will be looking for a move over 1.38 to expose the 200 sma. Above here buyers are likely to gain momentum towards 1.39.

GBPUSD Chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Forex GBP GBP/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Yesterday 04:18 AM
GBP plunges post BOE, ASX to gap lower as weak ISM rocks Wall Street
August 1, 2024 11:08 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook dims on soft data ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings
August 1, 2024 05:00 PM
NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
August 1, 2024 02:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:45 PM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NFP Preview: Are the Fed’s Fears of a Jobs Market Slowdown Justified?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 1, 2024 02:19 PM
      interest_rates_02
      Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 31, 2024 10:48 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 31, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.