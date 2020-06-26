The Fed says the banks are healthy
The Federal Reserve released the results of its stress tests, stating: "The banking system has been a source of strength during this crisis, and the results of our sensitivity analyses show that our banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest shocks."
From a technical perspective, the Dollar index remains in a down trend despite the recent pullback. Prices are consolidating within an upward-sloping channel (potential bearish flag pattern pattern). The 20- and 50-simple moving averages are heading downwards. The 50DMA could play a resistance role at 98.6. In addition, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) remains capped by a declining trend line. As long as 98.6 is resistance, the bias remains bearish. A break below 95.7 would open a path to see 94.6. Alternatively, a push above 98.6 would call for a reversal up trend with 100 as the first target.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
July 21, 2023 02:31 PM
July 21, 2023 02:26 PM
July 21, 2023 01:38 PM
July 21, 2023 01:01 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest DXY articles
July 18, 2023 11:07 PM
July 17, 2023 02:24 PM
February 24, 2023 04:08 PM
February 17, 2023 05:38 AM