The Aussie dollar gets stunned as unemployment hits an 8-month high

December’s employment report raised a few eyebrows, as it was the first in a while to miss expectations and prompted us to question whether cracks were appearing in the economy. January’s report suggests there are.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 16, 2023 2:19 AM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Summary the January labour force statistics report

  • Unemployment rose to an 8-month high of 3.7% (3.5% exp)
  • Employment change was -11.5k m/m (second consecutive decline)
  • FT employment fell -43.3k (worst month since July)
  • Participation rate fell to 65.5 (6-month low)
  • It shows the economy is slowly cooling, not fast enough to justify an RBA pause (yet)

 

20230216unemployment

 

December’s employment report raised a few eyebrows, as it was the first in a while to miss expectations and prompted us to question whether cracks were appearing in the economy. January’s report suggests there are.

 

Unemployment unexpectedly rose to 3.7% in January - its highest level since May 2022, whilst headline employment, the participation rate and employment to population all dipped. Employment fell by -11.5k m/m (and contracted for a second consecutive month), but perhaps more alarming is that full-time jobs fell by -43.3k – its worst print in 6-months.

 

20230216employment

 

It may be too early to call a cyclical turning point, but it seems we can no longer walk blindly into labour force statistics on the assumption all is well. And this could be a case where bad news is good, because it suggests the economy may finally be cooling after a historic run of RBA tightening. And that has been reflected in the immediate market reaction, with AUD broadly lower on hopes of a lower terminal RBA rate. The ASX seems a little undecided as it weighs up the good and the bad of a weaker employment report versus lower rates.

 

20230216FTemployment

 

The Australian economy may be cooling, but RBA hikes are still likely coming

But it should be noted that these figures are far from terrible by historical standards, and that the RBA are still likely to hike rates by 25bp in March and May.

 

Overall, markets are finally getting the message that the RBA mean business with rates, which saw cash rate futures imply a terminal rate of 4.1% yesterday - 50bp higher than just a couple of weeks ago. But a case could be for a higher rate still, given the Fed are still providing hawkish hikes seven months after US inflation peaked whilst Australian inflation continues to soar.

 

Lowe defended aggressive hikes at the Senate hearing

And Lowe successfully defended his hawkish view to the Senate yesterday, which saw bets placed on a higher terminal rate. During an early question, he twice emphasised that inflation remains too high and must come down (hawkish) whilst conceding that he did not yet know how high rates had to go and the path to a soft landing was a narrow one. Ultimately, whilst he understands the consequences of higher rates on consumers now, he argues that the pain would be more severe later if they do not act aggressively sooner.

 

The focus now shifts to next week’s wage price index, where the RBA are hoping there’s no imminent threat of a wage spiral like seen in the UK and elsewhere. At 3.1% y/y, wages are clearly lagging inflation but the fact remains they are trending aggressively higher – so wage spiralling cannot yet be ruled out (and could be seen as a proxy for inflation, higher rates, higher Aussie dollar and lower stock market). Rest assured we’ll take a close look at that one next week.

 

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230216audusdCI

The Aussie has pulled back to its 200-day EMA which is currently providing support. But given the strong bearish momentum from its YTD high and recent ABC correction, we’re watching closely for a break beneath it and test of 0.6800.

 

Last week’s VPOC (volume point of control) is around 0.6930, and near the weekly pivot point. We would therefore consider fading into low-volatility retracements below 0.6960 for an anticipated move to 0.6800. The bias remains bearish below 0.7000 due to its failed attempt to break and hold above that key level.

 

 

AUD/NZD daily chart

20230216audnzdCI

AUD/NZD reached out bullish target near the YTD highs, but now we’re questioning its potential to break lower. Prices are holding above trend support on the daily chart, but a double top has now formed and momentum has turned lower.

 

Next week the RBNZ announce their cash rate decision, and there are some expectations it could be a 50 or even 75bp hike. If that were to be coupled with a softer than expected AU wage report, AUD/NZD could be headed for sub-1.0900. For now, we’d take a break below 1.0965 / trend support as a sign it is headed for 1.0900.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Australia AUD/USD AUD NZD Forex FX Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:40 AM
This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
Today 05:03 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
Today 02:15 AM
US dollar extends losses on dovish Powell comments: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:56 PM
Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:40 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:15 AM
      Research
      US dollar extends losses on dovish Powell comments: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:56 PM
        Research
        Crude oil outlook: WTI briefly rises above $80
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.