Risk-off returns as Moderna CEO makes glum prediction

An article in the Financial Times triggered a fresh round of selling before the European open, as Moderna’s CEO predicts vaccines will be less effective.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 30, 2021 6:42 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna said that the current crop of vaccines will struggle to tackle the Omicron variant due to the high number of mutations on the spike protein. Whilst he admits we still need to wait for the data he also added that all of the scientists he has spoken with have agreed that “this is not going to be good”.

It has been noted that he said similar comments live on CNBC yesterday, but markets have clearly taken them much more seriously from the Financial Times. It could simply be bots reacting to headlines, or favouring one news outlet over another. Make of that what you will. 

Investors have flocked to the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, gold and bonds as classic risk-off plays ensue. US futures are now down around -1.4% with the S&P 500 E-mini futures erasing all of yesterday’s gains within an hour. We still need to see how European traders react but, if the recent pattern of bearish moves beginning in Asia persists, it might not be a pretty session for the bull camp.

20211120wtiCI

WTI filled the liquidity gap up to $73 highlighted yesterday before topping out. After meandering around $70 bearish momentum has now returned in line with its dominant trend which suggest the swing high is in place at around $73. Next major support is around $64, but we need to see prices break Friday’s low to confirm trend continuation.

20211120audjpyCI

AUD/JPY – the classic barometer of risk – has resumed its downtrend on the four-hour chart. After finding resistance around the monthly pivot point, prices have broken out of compression to the downside. Our bias remains bearish below 81.40, although 80 may provide interim support ahead of the monthly S1 pivot. But if this is a true risk-off move then it should make light work of such levels. 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas Covid and Trading WTI oil WTI AUD JPY Risk off Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.