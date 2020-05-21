As US states gradually ease lockdown measures and reopen their economies attention is shifting towards continuing claims data for signs of rehiring. So far, the reduction in continuing claims is not happening, with 24.76 million expected vs last week’s 22.83 million.

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims have made for very grim reading over the past two months but recently they haven’t been moving the market. A very upbeat continuing claims, indicating a strong return to hiring could inject a serious dose of optimism into the markets but that is looking unlikely this week.







