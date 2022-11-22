Riksbank set to tighten. But will it be by 75bps or 100bps?

The Riksbank meets on Thursday and the decision to raise by 75bps or 100bps could have implications for the next direction in EUR/SEK.

November 22, 2022 4:00 PM
Market chart

After raising rates by 100bps in September to bring the benchmark interest rate to 1.75%, Sweden’s Riksbank is widely expected to raise rates by at least 75bps when it meets on Thursday.  Sweden’s October inflation reading was 10.9% YoY vs a previous reading of 10.8% YoY.  Riksbank Governor Ingves recently said that Sweden’s rate needs to be higher than that of the ECB’s deposit rate to help strengthen the Swedish crown and prevent an import of inflation.  The ECB currently has deposit rates set at 2% and will meet on December 15th and February 2nd, 2023, before the Riksbank meets again later in February 2023.  If the Riskbank wants to stay ahead of the ECB in terms in higher interest rates, a rate hike by 100bps at the Thursday meeting is not out of the question, especially with inflation so high.  However, the housing sector may be weighing on the minds of the Riksbank Committee.  The housing market  is down roughly 14% from its recent peak to the current trough. As a result, the Committee may only wish to raise 75bps at this meeting.

EUR/SEK has been rising since making a low of 9.8751 on November 2nd, 2021.  The pair has been moving in an orderly channel since mid-August 2022 and recently made a near-term high of 11.0958 on October 21st.  EUR/SEK pulled back to the 50% retracement level from the lows of mid-August to the highs of October 21st , near 10.6826.  This was also the bottom trendline of the channel.  The pair bounced and is currently trading back in the middle of the channel, banging up against resistance from the lows of October 24th at 11.0052.

20221122 eursek daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

On a 240-minute chart, EUR/SEK is forming a flag formation at the previously mentioned resistance area. Expectations are that price will breakout in the same direction as the move before the flag, which in this case would be higher.  The target for a flag formation is the height of the flagpole added to the breakout point.  The current target for EUR/SEK is near 11.2927.  However, if the pair is to reach its target, it must first pass through the flag highs at 11.0212.  Once above there, the next resistance level is the highs from October 21st at 11.0958, then the top, upward sloping trendline of the channel near 11.2025.  Note that the pandemic highs from March 2020 cross at 11.4234.  However, if price fails to break above the flag formation, the first support at the flag lows at 10.9493.  Below there, horizontal support crosses at 10.9281 and 10.8455.

20221122 eursek 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Riksbank meets on Thursday and the decision to raise by 75bps or 100bps could have implications for the next direction in EUR/SEK.  If the Riskbank is less aggressive, the pair could break above the flag formation and be on its way to target at 11.2927. However, if the central bank is more aggressive, EUR/SEK may pull back.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.