﻿

RBNZ deliver a 50bp hike, AU wages softer than forecast

Today’s 50bp hike suggests there are more hikes to come, but we note that they removed the 100bp increment from their debate and slowed their pace of tightening.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 22, 2023 2:14 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • The RBNZ hiked rates by 50bp to 4.75%
  • The OCR is now its highest level since December 2008
  • The pace of tightening has slowed back to 50bp, after a single 75bp hike
  • 75bp hikes seem unlikely again over the foreseeable futures, if at all

 

20230222rbnzocr2

The tone of the meeting reads like a hawkish 50bp hike with risks attached, as opposed to November’s outright hawkish 75bp hike. But that is not to say the February meeting can be seen as a dovish 50bp hike either.

The RBNZ are willing to look through the short-term noise of cyclone Gabrielle without completely ignoring the risks of its impact on the economy. But they have downgraded the hike-increment discussion to between 50 or 75bp, when previously it was between 50, 75 or 100. And given their November meeting gave the impression a 75bp hike today was likely, the RBNZ have stepped off the hawkish gas somewhat.

Ultimately, they continue to acknowledge the need for a short period of negative growth this year to bring inflation towards target. And perhaps they will get it with the unwelcomed weather events. But upside pressures to inflation prevail, so unless the wheels fall of the economy soon, another 50bp hike seems likely at this stage. But its timing could be dictated by the immediate impact of cyclone Gabrielle.

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

20230222audnzdCI

The combination of soft wage inflation for AU and the less-hawkish meeting has sent AUD/NZD lower. Abd that requires a revision of our earlier analysis, as it raises the potential for a pullback. Two upper spikes / bearish hammers may have marked to the top of a rising wedge, which suggests a move to 1.0740. I’m not yet convinced it could move that far – at least immediately, but a bearish divergence has formed alongside the alleged rising wedge. Therefore a break below 1.0965 could see it head for the 200-day EMA, around 1.0900.

 

AU wage data softer than expected (but not quite soft enough)

20230222auwages

At 3.3% y/y, wages remain less than half of headline CPI – which is hardly the ‘wage spiral’ the RBA fear. And that should keep the hawks at bay. Both the quarterly and annual read were below market expectations and, whilst it is clearly too soon to get excited over ‘peak wages’, momentum is slowing so perhaps we are near.

Ultimately, I suspect the RBA remain on track for a 25bp hike in March and May, but the data is not weak enough to call for a pause.

 

Summary of the statement:

 

  • RBNZ hiked 50bp to 4.75%
  • Early sighs of price pressures easing
  • CPI and expectations remain elevated, employment remains too tight
  • Too early to accurately access monetary policy implications on recent weather events
  • The timing, size, and the nature of funding the Government’s fiscal response are also yet to be determined
  • Over the coming weeks, prices for some goods will likely spike and activity will weaken further than previously expected
  • 2023 global outlook is subdued, which will weigh on NZ export markets
  • Continued growth in services exports will provide some export revenue offset
  • While there are early signs of demand easing it continues to outpace supply, as reflected in strong domestic inflation

 

 

Summary of the meeting:

 

  • Overall, the economy has developed broadly in line with expectations at the time of the November Statement.
  • Monetary policy is set with a medium-term focus
  • The Committee agreed that the medium-term impacts of the severe weather events do not materially alter the outlook for monetary policy
  • The Government’s fiscal policy response would be more effective at addressing these, rather than any monetary policy activity
  • CPI inflation, at 7.2 percent in the year to the December 2022 quarter, remains well above the 1 to 3 percent target range set out in the Remit
  • Measures of persistent or ‘core’ inflation have remained very high
  • A reduction in aggregate demand (negative growth) was necessary to return inflation to target over the forecast period
  • Members viewed the risks to inflation pressure from fiscal policy as skewed to the upside
  • Members noted the rapid pace and extent of tightening to date implies monetary policy is now contractionary.
  • Increases of 50 and 75 basis points were considered.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas New Zealand AUD NZD RBNZ Forex

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
Today 04:47 AM
USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
Today 03:05 AM
Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
Today 01:30 AM
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

budget_05
GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 08:54 AM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 04:47 AM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 03:05 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.