Pound trims CPI related gains

The pound staged a small rally after this morning’s publication of the latest UK inflation figures, before giving back a sizeable chunk of its gains against the dollar.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2018 9:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound staged a small rally after this morning’s publication of the latest UK inflation figures, before giving back a sizeable chunk of its gains against the dollar. It actually turned negative against the euro and yen, though it was holding its own better against commodity currencies. The ONS reported that UK CPI remained unchanged at 3% in January. This surprised some analysts who were looking for a small moderation in prices. Other measures of inflation were mixed with core CPI also surprising at 2.7%, while the RPI unexpectedly fell to 4.0% form 4.1% previously. But overall inflation rose more than expected, and the pound’s initial response was a swift rally. However sterling came off its best levels around midday as traders who bought the news, took profit.

It is worth noting that the Bank of England will probably not be surprised by the outcome of today’s inflation figures after it predicted that CPI will remain elevated and that it intends to combat this by raising interest rates earlier and faster than previously expected. But is the BoE correct in its projections? Can they be trusted? While inflation could easily rise further, one has to consider the alternative scenario too. After all, the impact of sterling’s post declines has fallen away. What’s more, crude oil prices have been falling of late, with both Brent and WTI recently turning negative on the year. If oil prices fall further then this may be reflected in lower fuel and energy prices, and hopefully lower inflation. Given the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, the BoE would favour not having to hike rates if inflation were to fall back. So, an imminent rate hike is not a done deal by any means.

Still, the BoE has definitely dropped its dovish bias and the next change in interest rates will most likely be a raise than a cut. So, there is a possibility we may see the pound drift higher in the coming months. If sterling were to shine, its best bet would be against a non-US dollar currency, as the greenback has been on a good run of form against most currencies of late.

GBP/AUD could head above 1.80

The pound was performing well against the likes of the Aussie given the recent sharp drop in commodity currencies. So, the GBP/AUD is our featured chart today. From a technical perspective, the GBP/AUD could be on the verge of resuming its upward trend after its recent pullback from the key 1.80 psychological resistance level has worked off overbought conditions. More to the point, I think last week’s bearish-looking price candle may be a false alarm for the bulls as price is currently refusing to hold below the low at 1.7610/12. If that is the case, the short-term bias would turn bullish in the event the GBP/AUD forms a base above last week’s closing price of 1.7685. Consequently, we may see the bears abandon their positions, accelerating the potential rally back towards, and this time possibly above, 1.8000. But first thing is first: we need to see the formation of a bullish daily candle here on a closing basis. Alternatively, if the GBP/AUD gives up today’s gains and goes below last week’s low then in that case we could see a deeper retracement in the coming days, before price potential forms a base.


Related tags: Forex CPI GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.