NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:51 AM
11 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The RBNZ held rates at 5.5%, as per consensus view. Quite why that came as a surprise and sent NZD lower is interesting, given they already effectively confirmed 5.5% as their peak rate. But it’s possible that the initial false break above 60c ahead of the decision allowed bears to reload at more favourable prices once the RBNZ confirmed that growth was expected to slow. The latest COT data shows that large speculators trimmed shorts over the prior few weeks, so the general risk-off vibe and RBNZ-peak rate combo allows some bears to re-enter.

 

My summary of their statement.

  • Interest rates are constraining economic activity and reducing inflationary pressure as required
  • While GDP was stronger than anticipated, its outlook is expected to remain subdued
  • Spending growth is expected to decline further
  • Headline #CPI has eased for most of our trading partners
  • Apart from oil, global import prices have eased
  • There’s a near-term risk that activity and inflation do not slow as much as needed
  • The OCR needs to stay at a restrictive level to ensure that annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1 to 3% target range

 

 

NZD/USD technical analysis (weekly chart)

The weekly chart shows that prices remains within a bear trend and are seemingly breakout of a bear flag pattern. And its mast projects an approximate target just beneath the 2022 lows. Large speculators are net short according to the latest COT report, and at and why it may have reached an extreme by recent standards we have seen net-short exposure twice as high in 2019. Furthermore, bears have trimmed net-short exposure in recent weeks, which leaves potential room for them to reload and short due to risk-off sentiment and confirmation the RBNA are not likely to hike.

20231004nzdusdweekly

 

NZD/USD technical analysis (daily chart)

NZD/USD saw a momentum shift with a false break above 60c heading into the RBNZ’s decision. With momentum now realigned with its downtrend, bears could consider short opportunities with breaks of support levels or countertrend bounces towards resistance. 60c is a clear level of resistance, along with the 59c handle.

20231004nzdusddaily

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas NZD RBNZ New Zealand Central Bank Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nikkei 225: Important day for Japanese stocks as slide stalls at key support
Today 12:04 AM
Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
Yesterday 11:10 PM
USD/JPY falls on apparent BOJ intervention, ASX hits 6-month low: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:35 PM
USD/JPY Q4 Outlook: Risks tilted higher as fundamentals battle BOJ intervention threat
Yesterday 09:30 PM
The US Dollar Milkshake Theory: A Sweet Deal for USD Bulls?
Yesterday 06:13 PM
WTI analysis: Crude oil in spotlight – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:59 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:51 AM
    Gold, WTI crude oil Q4 outlook
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:10 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      WTI analysis: Crude oil in spotlight – Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:59 PM
        channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
        IPO stocks outlook: Arm, Instacart, VinFast, Klaviyo & Birkenstock
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 04:27 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.