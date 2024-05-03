Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop

War risk premium fades but OPEC+ cuts and reduced fears about Eurozone economy keep oil prices supported. Brent oil technical analysis suggest prices are now at key support zone.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 1:11 PM
Oil drilling in sea
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil analysis: War risk premium fades
  • OPEC+ cuts and reduced fears about Eurozone economy keep oil prices supported
  • Brent oil technical analysis suggest prices are now at key support zone

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

 

Crude oil analysis: After a near 10% drop, prices could rebound

 

Since peaking in mid-April, crude oil prices have slumped nearly 10% in the spaces of just a few weeks. The sharp drop reflects in part the removal of war risk premium that was slowly priced in as the tensions in the Middle East intensified with Iran and Israel attacking each other directly. But as tensions have eased and hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have grown amid international pressure on Jerusalem, oil prices have basically given back all the gains made since early March. There is also some concern about demand in the US where commercial crude inventories have been building more than expected as the rate at which refiners process crude to crude products have dropped noticeably. Still, following the recent correction, the downside could be limited from here on. For one thing, there is still the risk of the Middle East conflict intensifying again. For another, economic data in Europe have improved while Chinese concerns have eased, lifting the demand outlook.

 

Crude oil analysis: US demand should pick up heading towards driving season

 

The bulk of this week’s drop in oil prices took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, evidently on the back of the stockpiles data from the US. The US Energy Information Administration reported a surprise 7.3 million barrels of crude into stockpiles during the week ended April 26. Inventories are now at their highest levels since June 2023. What’s more, the refinery utilisation rate dropped to 87.5%, which was significantly lower than 90.7% in the year-ago period. Apparently, demand for gasoline has dropped. On average, the daily gasoline demand was 8.5 million barrels per day last week. This was some 1.3% lower than the same period a year ago.

 

But the refinery rate should climb as we head towards the US driving season, unofficially starting on Memorial Day weekend on May 27, all the way through Labor Day in early September.

 

What’s more, ongoing supply cuts by the OPEC+ group is likely to continue in the background, limiting any bearish moves.

 

 

Crude oil analysis: Brent oil technical analysis

crude oil analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

After the sizeable drop in the last few weeks, crude oil prices are now technically oversold on the 4-hour time frame when you look at the RSI indicator. The Daily RSI is near 35, so it is not quite in the 20 threshold yet.

 

Nevertheless, the underlying price of oil is at a key support zone. As you can see on the chart, the area around $83.00 to around $82.40 was the base of the breakout after a multi-week consolidation back in March.

 

As it happens, we have the bullish trend that goes back to December and the 200-day moving average also converge slightly ahead of this area near $84.00. Although we have seen Brent oil fall below both the trend line and moving average, it would be a bullish outcome if prices were to go back above these and hold there heading into the weekend.

 

Such a scenario could pave the way for further technical buying, at least towards the next area of trouble at $85.00 to $85.50, an area which was formerly support. Additional resistance is likely to be provided by the resistance trend of what looks to be a bull flag or falling wedge continuation pattern, near $86.50

 

For oil to make a complete bullish reversal, we will eventually need to climb out of the above-mentioned pattern.

 

For now, though, the key question is whether it will be able to find a bottom around the $83.00 area and reclaim the 200 day and the bullish trend line.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil UK Crude Oil Energy

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
Today 01:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong
Yesterday 01:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Test Significant Lows
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 01:18 PM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 04:02 AM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      WTI Crude Oil Charts: Oil Demand vs FOMC Statement
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 1, 2024 11:09 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        U.S. Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Oil Market Trends Amid Fed Rate Decisions and PMI Results
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        April 29, 2024 09:52 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.