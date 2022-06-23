Norges Bank surprises and hikes 50bps

Concerns of a rising inflation with a tight labor market were the reasons for the greater magnitude in the hike.

June 23, 2022 4:34 PM
Graph showing a slow uptrend

Norway’s Norges Bank surprised markets earlier by hiking rates 50bps from 0.75% to 1.25%. Expectations were only for a rate hike of 25bps.  The Committee was primarily concerned with the risk of inflation moving higher than anticipated against the background of little spare capacity in the Norwegian economy.  Norway’s CPI for May was 5.7% YoY vs 5.4% YoY in April.  This was the highest level since December 1988.  The central bank also increased their forecast for interest rates for 2023, from 2.5% at the end of next year to 3% in the middle of next year, while Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said she is willing to raise rates by 50bps if needed.  The Committee cut its GDP forecast as well, lowering this year’s forecast to 3.5% from 4.1% in March and the 2023 forecast to 1.1% vs 1.6% previously.

 

Trade USD/NOK now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

During the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, USD/NOK rose from 9.2412 to a high of 12.1224!  The pair then pulled back and made a low of 8.1477 during the week of April 26th, 2021.  USD/NOK has slowly been grinding higher since then. With increasing expectations of higher interest rates from the Fed, the pair started moving aggressively higher in April of this year, forming a flag pattern which targets near 10.5225 on the weekly timeframe.  However, the move out of the flag pattern has stalled at the 50% retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the April 26th, 2021 lows, near 10.1351.

20220623 usdnok weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a daily timeframe, the price of USD/NOK has made a flag pattern of its own.  The target of for the flag pattern on the shorter timeframe is similar to that of the pattern on the weekly timeframe. However, if USD/NOK is to reach target, it must first pass through horizontal resistance and the previously mentioned 50% retracement level on the weekly timeframe near 10.1243/10.1351.  Above there, the next resistance level isn’t until the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the March 2020 highs to the April 26th, 2021 lows at 10.6041.  If the flag pattern fails and price moves lower, first support is at the lows of June 21st at 9.7708.  Below there USD/NOK can fall to the lows of June 1st at 9.3441 and then additional horizontal support dating back to December 2021 near 9.1941.

20220623 usdnok daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The Norges Bank is the latest bank surprise markets with a 50bps rate hike.  Concerns of a rising inflation with a tight labor market were the reasons for the greater magnitude in the hike.  They are expected to raise rates by 25bps in August.  Could the central bank surprise and hike 50bps again?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD NOK Norges Bank

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
February 7, 2025 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
February 7, 2025 07:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_candlestick
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs
By:
David Song
Today 08:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 03:00 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 10:00 PM
        gold_06
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.