Mexico’s mid-month CPI rises for the first time since September 2022

Mid-month inflation data for January showed that CPI has increased in Mexico. Will Banxico continue to match the Fed’s rate hikes?

January 24, 2023 4:43 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

Mexico is one of the few countries that releases its CPI data twice a month.  As a result, the final print isn’t as exciting as other countries that release CPI once a month.  In Mexico’s case, the mid-month CPI is often a bigger deal than the final reading.  Earlier today, Mexico released its mid-month CPI for January.  The headline reading increased to 7.94% YoY vs an expectation of 7.86% YoY and a December reading of 7.77% YoY.  This is the first increase in headline inflation since September 2022.  In addition, the mid-month Core CPI rose to 8.45% YoY vs and expectation of 8.34% YoY and a prior reading of 8.35% YoY.  The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has been in lockstep with the Fed in raising rates since June, when the Fed raised rates by 75bps.  In December, the Fed only raised rates by 50bps, and so did Banxico.  The FOMC meets next week to decide how much to raise interest rates.  The expectation is only for an increase of 25bps, primarily due to inflation increasing at its slowest pace since October 2021 at 5.7% YoY.  Banxico meets on February 9th at its next Interest Rate Decision Meeting, the same day as the January final CPI reading.  If inflation remains elevated or increases further, will the central bank continue to follow in the steps of the Fed and only raise rates by 25bps?  Note that Mexico’s benchmark rate already stands at 10.5%.  How much further is Banxico willing to raise rates to slow inflation?

What is inflation?

On a weekly timeframe, USD/MXN has been moving lower in a descending triangle since making pandemic highs at 25.7836 during the week of April 6th, 2020.  The pair formed a support zone between 19.5491 and 19.7322 from December 2020 until November 2022.  During that time, USD/MXN traded to the top trendline of the triangle, but was rejected each time and returned to the support zone.  During the first week of 2023, the pair convincingly broke below the support zone and a trendline dating to 2017 (red) and hasn’t looked back since.

Weekly USD/MXN Chart  

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/MXN nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/MXN broke below its November 29th lows at 19.0225 on January 11th and almost reached its pre-pandemic low at 18.5235 on January 17th.  However, the pair bounced just above the previous lows and is currently trading between the January 18th lows and the January 19th highs.  First horizontal resistance is at 19.1095.  Above there, USD/MXN can move to the 50 Day Moving Average at 19.3504 and then a confluence of resistance at the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel and the resistance zone near 19.5200.  However, if price continues to move lower, the first support is the lows from February 2020 at 18.5235.  Below there, USD/MXN can fall to a confluence of support at the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel and the lows from April 2018 near 17.9315.

Daily USD/MXN Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Mid-month inflation data for January showed that CPI has increased in Mexico.  Meanwhile, the US inflation data is decreasing.  If the Fed hikes 25bps as expected on February 1st, will Banxico continue to match the Fed’s rate hikes and only raise rates by 25bps as well?  Banxico meets on February 9th.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas CPI USD/MXN

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:48 AM
    US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:54 PM
      5Bitcoins
      Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:39 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 24, 2025 10:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.