FX & Stock market snapshots as of [06/08/2019 0500 GMT]

Ahead of the European opening session, all Asian stock markets are still trading in the red with the Australia’s ASX 200 being the worst performer with a loss of -2.44% as at today’s Asian mid-session. Technology & Healthcare sectors are the biggest drag on the ASX 200 where both sectors have declined by -3.98% and -3.33% respectively.

After the U.S Treasury Dept has officially named China as a “currency manipulator”, the China central bank PBOC has guided the opening fixing on the onshore USD/CNY at 6.9683, above yesterday fixing of 6.9225 but below expectations of 6.9871.

The offshore USD/CNH has dropped by 807 pips from today’s Asian session high of 7.1400 to a current intraday low of 7.0593. A weakening USD/CNH has managed to trim earlier losses seen in the Asian stock markets.

The S&P E-mini futures has traded up by 2.91% from today’s Asian session low of 2775 to print a current intraday high of 2850.

