Joe Biden Presidency Almost a Certainty US Dollar Levels to Watch EURUSD USDJPY AUDUSD

US Dollar pairs may still see some volatility ahead as the election winner is announced and results are contested.

November 6, 2020 11:24 AM

Joe Biden Presidency Almost a Certainty- US Dollar Levels to Watch: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

As reports are now suggesting that Pennsylvania and Georgia have flipped from Trump-leading to Biden-leading, it’s becoming more and more apparent that Joe Biden will win the Presidential Election.  With the US Dollar tanking over the last few days, perhaps there may be a ‘But the rumor, Sell the fact” play or just plain profit taking ahead of the weekend in USD pairs.  Some levels to watch are below:

EUR/USD

On a 60-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has broken out of a symmetrical triangle and is testing the October 21st highs near 1.1880.  A close above would clear the way for a move up to the September 1st  highs at 1.2010.  Support is now at the downward sloping trendline (red line) from the September 1st highs near 1.1872 and the trendline from the short-term symmetrical triangle near 1.1825.  Note that the RSI is diverging from price,  so a pullback may be coming shortly.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/JPY

As we discussed yesterday, some of the Yen pairs may have been ready for a bounce. USD/JPY has held the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of October 29th to the election night highs near 103.25.  After a false breakdown below the downward sloping trendline (red line) from May, price busted higher out of a very short-term channel and tested a downward sloping trendline from October 21st.  That level, 103.71, now acts as resistance.  Above there are the previous lows from October 29th near 104, then horizontal resistance near 104.20.  Support is at the day’s lows of 103.17, but the pair can fall quickly from there towards 102 and the March lows near 101.18.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/USD

After testing resistance near .7275, AUD/USD pulled back into the resistance area (now support) as the RSI was diverging from price.  However, now that the RSI is back in neutral territory, it looks like the pair may be ready for another run higher out of a flag pattern.   A strong stock market is good for commodity currencies, so if stocks hold up, so should the Aussie (and Kiwi, which is in breakout territory).  The target for the flag pattern is .7390, near the August 31st  highs at .7410.  It must close above the flag and horizontal near .7285 on a 60-minute timeframe before it can move to target. If price falls below the  .7250 support zone, next support is .7225, then horizontal support near .7150.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

US Dollar pairs may still see some volatility ahead as the election winner is announced and results are contested.  Watch the mentioned levels in the short-term for possible areas to “take action”.


Related tags: USD US Election Forex

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.