Markets Still Excited from Election FOMC Up Next USDJPY AUDJPY EURJPY

Yen pairs look ready for the next move!

November 5, 2020 12:24 PM

Markets Still Excited from Election, FOMC Up Next: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY

Stocks continue to move higher and the US Dollar continues to move lower as Joe Biden seemingly is going to win the US Presidential Election.  To put a narrative to the move, the markets like the possibility for more stimulus than would be provided by a Trump administration, but they also like that the Senate will still be controlled by Republicans, limiting the amount Biden can raise taxes.  The FOMC is up next, but don’t expect much from Powell with the election drama.  A surprise would be a less dovish Powell. 

But are some of these post-election day moves in the Yen pairs a little overdone?

USD/JPY

On a 120-minute timeframe, USD/JPY moved from a high of 105.33 to today’s lows near 103.66 since election night.  The pair is just below a downward sloping trendline from October 21st and the 127.2 Fibonacci extension from the low on October 29th to the highs on November 4th.  The RSI is diverging with price!  Watch for a bounce back into the 103.80/104.00 area where likely sellers will be waiting.  Horizontal resistance above there near 104.20.  Next support is the long-term trendline from May near 103.30

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/JPY

The US Dollar weakness has been dragging the Aussie higher (despite more QE from the RBA) and AUD/JPY along with it.  On a 240-minute timeframe, the pair has been in a descending triangle since September 1st.  The pair briefly broke down through horizontal support before bouncing to test the downward sloping trendline of the triangle.  Sellers may be looming near here looking for another push lower.  The target for the breakdown of the triangle is down near 69.30, which is also the 50% retracement level from the lows in March to the highs on September 1st.   Keep an eye on the 76.00 level.  A move above there would invalidate the triangle, as it’s a 50% retracement of the triangle and horizontal resistance.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/JPY

EUR/JPY has not done much since the election, however EUR/USD has moved higher with the weak USD.  A reversal there could cause EUR/JPY to quickly move lower in line with USD/JPY.  Earlier, the pair posted a false breakout through resistance near 123.10 and has been moving lower since.  Watch for bounces to 122.80 where sellers may be waiting to enter the trade.  The target from the previous double top is still in play near 121.00, however previous lows act as support near 121.60.  Strong resistance at today’s highs near 123.20.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Some of the Yen pairs have had some large volatility since the election, others not so much.  But they also look ready for the next move!


Related tags: Forex JPY US Election USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.