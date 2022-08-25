Higher oil and bond yields could benefit CAD/JPY

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 25, 2022 4:21 AM
36 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View related analysis: Yes, inflation may have peaked but it “remains far too high”

 

  • Implied volatility for CAD/JPY has increased for the next week and month, according to ATM (at the money) options.
  • 2 and 10-year yield differentials between CA and Japan’s bond yields are moving higher, which can be supportive of a currency.
  • Oil prices have broken out of a base, which can also be supportive for CAD.
  • BOC could hike 50bp in September, and another 50bp by the year end.

 

Like many developed economy’s, Canada is showing signs that annualised inflation has peaked yet remains historically high. This is forcing the BOC (Bank of Canada) to continue hiking interest rates (to the detriment of growth as they try to tame higher prices without heading towards a recession. And whilst inflation data softened recently, the BOC immediately warned that it “remains far too high” - which is effectively a green light for further hikes. But as we noted in the previous report, two of the three preferred CPI reads for the BOC moved higher anyway, so perhaps there are more hikes that money markets are currently anticipating.

 

20220825bocois

 

Odds slightly favour a 50bp hike at the BOC’s next meeting

As it stands, Scotia Bank expect interest rates to peak at 3.5% which leaves another of hikes on the table. The 6-month OIS has fully priced this in by February, and there are three meetings left this year. A 25-bp hike in September is more than priced and money markets currently estimate a ~52% chance of a 50bp hike at their next meeting. And that’s not going to help lift business sentiment as the grapple with high inflation and the higher cost of money.

 

 

Small businesses have a grim outlook for Canada’s economy

Canada’s 3-month small business outlook contracted in July, and the Ivey and S&P Global PMI’s are close to joining it as they head south. Looking through the Ivey PMI report shows that supply chains and high prices remain the key issues for Canada purchase managers. Yet whilst the BOC hike to tame higher prices, it will not fix slow delivery time or help clear excess inventories.

20220825businessoutlookCI

 

The 1-year small business outlook is also tracking PMI’s towards contraction at a faster pace, and this is something the BOC will have to consider as they keep hiking rates. It will not be enough to derail the BOC’s next hike – and that could help the Canadian dollar rise further. And we note that some correlated markets are hinting that the CAD may have further to climb.

 

 

Correlated markets suggest a bullish move for CAD/JPY

Integrating correlations alongside a chosen market can help provide a fuller picture of the potential drivers behind a chosen market. In this instance, we note that oil prices have broken higher from a bearish trendline and confirmed a bullish wedge pattern – and as oil is a key commodity for Canada it can benefit the currency. Assuming WTI reaches the wedge target it may rise to the $105 area – and potentially help CAD/JPY break to a new high.

 

20220825cadjpycorrelationsCI

  

Yield differentials are also supportive of a higher CAD/JPY. The 2-year differential (Canada yield – Japan yield) remains in a strong uptrend and has reached a new cycle higher overnight. As traders tend to focus on the 2-year yield as a better indication of economic policy, it suggests hawkish expectations for the BOC (Bank of Canada) remain in place.

 

The 10-year CA-JP yield differential has also turned higher after a retracement, to suggest momentum has realigned with its longer-term uptrend, and is also a potential driver for a higher CAD/JPY.

 

 

CAD/JPY 4-hour chart

In yesterday’s European Open we outlined a case for the yen to rise heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, and highlighted NZD/JPY as a potential short if it breaks below 84.38. But until it does, it remains a candidate for range trade ideas.

 

20220825cadjpyCI

 

CAD/JPY is the preferred bullish looing at its price action. We can see on the 4-hour chart that it now trades above its 200 and 50-bar eMA’s and weekly pivot point. A bullish hammer confirmed the 50-bar eMA as support, and prices are now holding above the monthly pivot point during a sideways consolidation.

 

Resistance zones around 106.50 and 107.50 make potential targets for bulls, so we’re either looking for a direct break higher, or evidence of a swing low above the 105 area. A break below 104.85 invalidates the bullish bias.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas CAD JPY Yields Oil

Latest market news

View more
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Today 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Today 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Today 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
Benefits and risks of using AI in trading
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Downward trend
Standard deviation explained
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Today 02:57 PM
    Uptrend
    EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    Today 02:05 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 07:04 AM
        japan_05
        Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        August 9, 2023 01:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.