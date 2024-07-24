Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into Consolidation

Crude Oil Forecast: Beyond the positive oil outlook of the summer season, GDP figures and clean energy transitions are weighing on oil prices.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:55 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US Election Updates
  • Chinese GDP and PBOC’s rate cut
  • US Advance GDP
  • Crude Oil Inventories 

US Elections Update

The potential entry of Kamala Harris into the presidential race is energizing Democrats, securing support from Democratic governors and the majority of Democrats in Congress. The latest polls, including the Reuters/IPSOS opinion poll, show a marginal lead for Harris over Trump.

Impact the oil market:

  • A clear majority for the Democrats could push for clean energy investments and net-zero plans, potentially reducing overall oil demand and adding bearish pressure on oil prices.
  • A clear majority for the Republicans could focus on oil and fossil fuel investments, including fracking plans, potentially boosting oil prices.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

China’s Surprising Rate Cut

In an effort to stimulate its slowing economy, the PBOC cut key short-term policy rates. The latest Chinese GDP figures have exerted bearish pressure on oil prices. The impact of these economic stimulus policies on growth rates and oil prices is being closely monitored.

US GDP

Following the impact of the Chinese GDP on oil charts, the US advance GDP is next in sight. These figures have the potential to influence oil demand potential beyond the summer season, along with the pace of the rate cut date.

Crude Oil Inventories

Crude oil inventories are expected to increase from the previous -4.9M barrel change to -2.6M barrels. However, the latest report from the American Petroleum Institute revealed a fourth consecutive drop in inventories to -3.9M barrels, averaging a total loss of 19.4 million barrels.

Technical Outlook

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Forecast: USOIL_2024-07-24_13-33-20

Source: Tradingview

Oil is retesting its first support zone, marking the latest low at 76.38.

Bearish Scenario

The lower border of the consolidation remains open to support the final leg inside the triangle near the 74.80 – 74 zone.

Long-term declines beyond the consolidation could head back towards the 69 zone.

Bullish Scenario

A trend reversal within the consolidation could encounter potential resistance levels near 80 and 81.40.

A climb above the consolidation and the 85 zone could push towards the 2024 high near 87.30 and potentially align with the 90 zone, with resistance at 92.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: Oil GDP Inventories Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, EURUSD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:11 AM
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 21, 2024 01:00 PM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 18, 2024 01:12 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        July 18, 2024 10:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.