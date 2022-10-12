Headline PPI higher than expected; Readies markets for CPI tomorrow

10-year yields and USD/JPY appear to be continuing with their moves higher as markets wait for the CPI print.

October 12, 2022 3:15 PM
Market chart

Due to a quirk in the economic calendar, September PPI was released the day prior to the September CPI. Most months, PPI is released the day after the CPI.  This may have given the markets a forewarning of what’s to come from tomorrow’s CPI print.  (See our complete CPI preview here).  The headline print for September PPI was 8.5% YoY vs 8.7% YoY in August.  This was the lowest reading since July 2021, but it also was a touch higher than the expectation of 8.4% YoY.  In addition, Core PPI for September was a touch weaker at 7.2% YoY vs a previous reading of 7.2% YoY and an expectation of 7.3% YoY.  This was the lowest reading since October 2021.  Tomorrow’s CPI estimates are mixed, with the headline print expected to be weaker than the previous month and the Core Inflation Rate expected to be stronger than the prior month. Does the PPI data today give an indication as to what to expect from the CPI data?

What is inflation?

Although the PPI wasn’t a huge mover for the markets, it didn’t stop the current short-term trends from continuing either.  US 10-year yields are continuing to advance on the short-term 60-minute timeframe. The benchmark yields appear to be breaking out of a cup-and-handle formation.  If yields break above the September 28th highs at 4.019%, they could move to 4.325% in a hurry!

2022101210 year yeilds 60 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade US Bonds now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

In addition, the inflation figure couldn’t stop USD/JPY from screaming higher as traders sit on pins and needles waiting to see if the BOJ intervenes again.  Recall that on September 22nd, the BOJ entered the market at 145.90 and sold USD/JPY down to a low of 140.35.  Today. USD/JPY completed the retracement of that move before continuing higher. Where to next for USD/JPY? First resistance is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the high to low of September 22nd at 147.41, then the August 1998 highs at 147.65.  Above there, the pair can move to horizontal resistance from April 1990 at 148.90, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 149.33.  However, if USD/JPY does pull back, first support is at the prior highs of 145.90, then the lows of October 5th at 143.53.  Below there are the lows of September 22nd at 140.35. Note that if the BOJ intervenes again, price may drop back to 140.35 in a hurry.

2022101210 year yeilds 60 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

With headline PPI higher than expected, traders may begin to look for the same from CPI tomorrow.  10-year yields and USD/JPY appear to be continuing with their moves higher as markets wait for the all-important inflation print.  However, even if the CPI print comes in slightly worse than expected (say 7.8% YoY for the headline print), this is still much higher than the Fed’s 2% target and rate hikes are still likely to be aggressive.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex PPI CPI USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

canada_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 05:14 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:40 AM
      Research
      ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:06 PM
        channel_05
        US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 07:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.