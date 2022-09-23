Gold falls below $1650 as US Dollar soars

Recession fears are causing both GBP/USD and EUR/USD to move lower. As a result, the US Dollar is moving higher. This leaves traders nervous to buy the dip in Gold as it moves to its lowest level since April 2020.

September 23, 2022 4:25 PM
Gold nuggets

On the back of fresh data via the PMI flashes out of the EU and UK, which showed that both economies are in contractionary territory, the EUR/USD and GBP/USD are trading lower on the day.  As a result, the strength of the US Dollar continues, and therefore, is leading to a weaker price in Gold.  In the EU, more interest rate hikes are coming, and fears are increasing that they will push the economy into a recession.  Today’s PMI report supports that view, with a Composite Flash reading for September of only 48.2.  As for the UK, the Composite Flash reading was 48.4, also below the expansion/contraction level of 50.  Again, with fears of more interest rate hikes on the way, traders are nervous about an impending recession.  Both the Euro and Pound are trading lower vs the US Dollar, and therefore pushing the US Dollar Index to higher levels.  As a result, Gold is plummeting.

How to start trading Gold

Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving lower since forming a double top during the week of March 7th, near 2075.11.  Since then, the precious metal has moved lower in a descending channel.  Last week, Gold broke below the 1670/1680 support level, which it had held the previous six times it was at those levels.  The break of this important support level is also the break of the neckline for the double top. The target for a double top is the height from the double top to the neckline, added to the breakdown point at the neckline.  In this case the target is near the May 2019 lows of 1266.35.

20220923 xauusd weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade Gold (XAU/USD) now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

If Gold continues to move lower, the first support level will be the 50% retracement level on the weekly timeframe from the lows of August 2018 to the highs of August 2020 at 1617.68.  Just below, support is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of July 21st to the highs of August 10th at 1502.49, followed by horizontal support dating to the week of March 30th, 2020 at 1567.58.  However, if Gold traders decide to take the precious metal higher, the first resistance is at the previous support of 1670/1680.  This also corresponds with the top trendline dating to March 8th.  Above there, Gold can move to horizontal resistance at 1735.21 and then they August 10th highs at 1807.91.

20220923 xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the weaker PMI data out of the UK and the EU, recession fears are causing both GBP/USD and EUR/USD to move lower. As a result, the US Dollar is moving higher. This leaves traders nervous to buy the dip in Gold as it moves to its lowest level since April 2020.  Will it continue?  The break of the neckline of the double top targets 1266.35.  It still has a long way to go, but it’s possible!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Gold XAU USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.