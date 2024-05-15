AUD/USD shrugs off soft wages report, attention shifts to US inflation print

Australian wage pressures undershot expectation in the March quarter, denting the prospect of another rate hike from the RBA. AUD/USD managed to shake off the news within seconds, underlining that US CPI mains the only game in town for traders on Wednesday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:28 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australian wage pressures undershot expectations marginally in Q1
  • The result lessens the risk of a near-term RBA rate hike
  • AUD/USD was disinterested. US CPI remains the only game in town on Wednesday

Australian wages growth softens

Australian wage pressures undershot expectation in the March quarter, further denting the prospect of another rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

According to Australia’s Bureau of Statistics (ABS), wages rose 0.8% in the first three months of 2024, down a tenth on the 0.9% pace expected. The slight undershoot saw the annual growth rate slow to 4.1% from 4.2%. Markets were expecting an unchanged reading.

Taking inflation into account, real wages declined 0.08% over the quarter but rose 0.5% over the year.

Wages in the private sector grew 0.8% over the quarter, near double the 0.5% level seen for the public sector. Over the year, private sector wages rose 4.1% while those in the public sector increased 3.8%.

qi wpi may 15

Source: X, IFM Investors

The wage price index measures changes over time in wages and salaries, looking at hourly pay rates. It does not consider changes in the type, amount or location of work performed, nor the characteristics of individual employees.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

RBA rate hike risk lessens

The softer-than-expected data will be welcomed by policymakers at the Reserve Bank of Australia who stated earlier this month that wages growth looks to have peaked, helping limit the risk of a reacceleration in inflationary pressures.

It forecast the WPI would increase 4.2% in the year to June, so there are already downside risks to this view courtesy of today's report. 

AUD/USD to be driven by US inflation report

AUD/USD dipped momentarily on the news before rebounding to where it was trading prior to the release.

Ahead of the key US CPI report later Wednesday, AUD/USD is sandwiched between uptrend support and horizontal resistance at .6640. While it’s been stuck in this narrow range for much of May, you get the sense that may change in the coming hours.

In terms of levels to keep an eye on pre and post the inflation report, AUD/USD has done a lot of work either side of .6586 recently, making that the first support level of note. Below, .6552, .652, .6484 and .6460 have seen buying in the past.

On the topside, a break of .6640 would open the door to a test of the March high of .6668 with .6730 the next level after that.

aud may 15

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD FX

Latest market news

View more
USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
Yesterday 11:08 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 06:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
Yesterday 04:44 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Vulnerable as Leading Indicator Points to a Decline in Inflation
Yesterday 03:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX unchanged after hotter PPI & as GameStop soars
Yesterday 01:57 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 06:00 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD: Cracks in Australia’s business outlook are starting to show
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 13, 2024 03:06 AM
      aus_02
      RBA backs uncertain productivity turnaround to achieve inflation target
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 7, 2024 05:13 AM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 6, 2024 06:05 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.