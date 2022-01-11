German Bund Yields almost at 0.00%

German Bund yields have been on a tear lately and are on their way towards a place they haven’t been in since May 2019

January 11, 2022 9:00 PM
Close-up of market chart

The yield on the US 10-Year Treasury Note reached 1.808% yesterday, its highest level since January 2020 (pre-pandemic).  However, this isn’t the only yield in town making new highs.  Today, the German Bund reached a high of -0.014%, just ticks below the psychological round number resistance level of 0.00%.  This is also the highest level the Bund yield has reached since May 2019!   Yields had already been moving higher since making a near term low on December 8th, 2021 at -0.395.  And since December 20th, 2021, the yield has only had two down days!

20220111 bunds daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Forecasting 2022 inflation: Transitory no more?

German Bund yields had been making higher lows and higher highs since making a low of -.67% on November 4th, 2020, thus creating a channel. If the Bund yield can cross above 0.00%, there is a confluence of resistance at the upper sloping trendline of the channel and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 1st. 2021 to the lows of December 8th, 2021 near 0.03%.  Above there is horizontal resistance from April 2019 at 0.102% and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe near 0.149%.  However, notice that the RSI is overbought territory, at 78.71, an indication that yields may be ready for a pullback.  Support is at the November 1st highs of -0.064%, the gap-fill from January 5th near -.115% and a confluence of support among the 50-Day Moving Average, the 200-Day Moving Average, and previous highs, between -0.299% and -0.258%.

German Bunds and EUR/JPY have a strong positive correlation.  The correlation coefficient for the two assets is +0.91.  A reading above +0.80 is considered a strong correlation.  Therefore, if German Bund yields continue to move higher, one can expect that EUR/JPY will move higher as well.

2 ways to use correlations to help trade

Just as Bunds bottomed in early December, so did EUR/JPY near 127.47.  However, since December 20th, EUR/JPY has had six down days (compared to Bunds two down days). EUR/JPY moved from 127.52 on December 20th, 2021 to 131.60 on January 5th, a gain of over 400 pips in 13 days. The pair stalled at a confluence of resistance, which includes previous lows, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the October 20th, 2021 highs to the December 3rd, 2021 lows, and the 200 day Moving Average between 130.53 and 131.55.

20220111 eurjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

If price breaks above 131.55, the next level of resistance isn’t until the previous highs at 133.48.  Above there is horizontal resistance at 134.12 and the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe at 135.11. Support below the 200 Day Moving Average is at 130.02, then the 50 Day Moving Average at 129.51.

German Bund yields have been on a tear lately and are on their way towards a place they haven’t been in since May 2019, 0.00%!  Bund yields are also highly correlated with EUR/JPY.  Therefore, if yields can break above the psychological round number resistance of 0.00%, they could bring EUR/JPY along for the ride!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 




          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.