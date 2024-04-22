﻿

GBP/USD: Selling squeezes as bearish fundamentals and technicals combine

Divergent economic and monetary policy outlooks for the US and UK continue to weigh on GBP/USD, making the case for downside a far easier sell than for upside right now.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:58 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBP/USD was looking heavy even before last Friday’s bearish break
  • Fundamentals suggests inflation risks may be skewing to the downside
  • A rate cut from the BoE in June is deemed a coin toss

Divergent economic and monetary policy outlooks for the US and UK continue to weigh on GBP/USD, making the case for downside a far easier sell than for upside right now. With Friday’s break of 1.2400 taking GBP/USD back to levels not seen since November, it’s opened the door for an extended bearish trend with little visible support on the charts.

UK supply-demand imbalances dissipating fast

While the US economy continues to rollick along, the UK is doing the exact opposite, reinforcing the growing view the Bank of England will cut interest rates before the Fed in the upcoming easing cycle.

Last Friday’s UK retail sales report was the latest in a lengthy list of indicators to point to weakness with turnover excluding fuel sales tumbling 0.3% in March, below the 0.3% gain expected. From a year earlier, sales barely grew at 0.4%, with sales volumes deeply negative when brisk inflationary pressures were taken into consideration.

While UK wages are growing strongly, creating upside risks for inflation in the absence of a substantial and unlikely pickup in productivity, it’s obvious that demand and supply imbalances are normalising quickly, leading to rising unemployment and weaker demand. As such, upside inflation risks are being countered by weakness in economic activity.  

Even hawkish BoE members are capitulating

Having been one of the most hawkish G20 central banks in 2023, policymakers at the Bank of England monetary policy committee are now acknowledging that risk. 

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden, who was among the most hawkish members on the MPC until recently, was the latest to change his tune on Friday, suggesting inflation may undershoot the bank’s inflation forecasts issued in February.

"Over the last few months, I have become more confident in the evidence that risks to persistence in domestic inflation pressures are receding, helped by improved inflation dynamics," Ramsden told the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "For me, the balance of domestic risks to the outlook for UK inflation, relative to the February... forecasts, is now tilted to the downside, with a scenario where inflation stays close to the 2% target over the whole forecast period at least as likely.”

Ramsden’s words, following the weak UK March retail sales report earlier in the session, saw markets move to price a 25 basis point rate cut in June as a coin flip, up from around a one-in-three chance beforehand.

GBP/USD downside easier to sell than upside

gbp apr 22

The repricing of the bank rate curve weighed on GBP/USD on Friday, seeing the pair sink to fresh year-to-date lows. While there is ample event risk this week, headlines by the US core PCE inflation report on Friday and flash PMI readings on Tuesday, from a technical perspective, the risks for GBP/USD are skewed to the downside.

The performance last week after the break of 1.2500 was instructive, constantly running into sellers parked above 1.2450. Even without the retail sales report and Ramsden’s dovish remarks, the price action was pointing lower prior to the break of 1.2400. With RSI and MACD continuing to signal building downside momentum, it looks far easier to sell rallies than buy dips right now.

Should GBP/USD push back towards 1.2400 it will make for a decent setup for shorts, allowing for positions to be established at or below the figure with a stop above for protection. Increasing the appeal, there is little visible support evident until we get back to 1.2200, creating a setup that offers ample reward for taking only limited risk.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP USD FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, Gold, Crude Oil, 2-year note analysis: COT report
Today 03:42 AM
Gold price forecast: Sustainable bull markets need to breathe occasionally
Yesterday 11:20 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
Yesterday 04:00 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Geopolitical risks, AU and US inflation in focus
April 20, 2024 10:00 PM
Gold outlook: Metal continues to defy gravity, but how long?
April 20, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
April 19, 2024 01:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

united_kingdom_05
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 17, 2024 07:55 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    GBP/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – April 15, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 15, 2024 12:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2024 12:00 PM
        inflation_04
        GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 10, 2024 01:40 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.