Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools

US stocks edge higher after core PCE, and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge cooled in line with forecasts. Core PCE eased to 2.8%, down from 2.9%, although the monthly rate rose to 0.4%, up from 0.2%. Personal spending also slowed to 0.2%, down from 0.7%, in a sign that consumption was slowing. USD/JPY has slumped after the data & after hawkish BoJ chatter.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:44 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.04% at 38860

S&P futures +0.28% at 5084

Nasdaq futures +0.4% at 17988

In Europe

FTSE +0.3% at 7621

Dax 0.58% at 17580

  • Core PCE cools to 2.8% from 2.9%
  • On a monthly basis, Core PCE rises to 0.4%
  • C3.ai rallies after upbeat earnings 

The market reacts to cooling inflation

U.S. stocks point higher as investors digest the latest reading of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge -core PCE.

Core PCE came in as expected, easing to 2.8% annually in January, down from 2.9%, while on a monthly basis, core PCE increased by 0.4% after rising by 0.2% in the previous month.

This monthly increase was the fastest pace of inflation acceleration in almost a year, supporting the Fed's view that a patient approach to cutting interest rates is needed.

Meanwhile, personal spending slowed to 0.2% in January, down from 0.7% in December, marking the first drop in five months.

The market reaction of a falling U.S. dollar and rising stocks suggests that investors interpret the data as dovish, focusing on the steady annual decline in inflation and the slowing spending.

The data comes as Federal officials have repeatedly said they need more evidence that the inflation rate is falling towards the 2% target before they start cutting interest rates, insisting it's too soon to begin loosening monetary policy just yet.

This is the final core CPE report that the Fed will have before the March FOMC meeting. However, the market has priced out expectations of a rate cut. Instead, the market is leaning towards a June rate cut which is 63% priced in.

Corporate news

C3.aI rises 15% premarket after a better-than-expected Q3 report. The AI tech company posted a loss per share of $0.13 in Q3, ahead of the forecasted loss per share of $0.28. Revenues rose to $78.4 million, well ahead of estimates of $76.14 million.

Best Buy is set to rise over 2% on the open after the electronics retailer posted a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly sales and holiday promotions prompted shoppers to buy goods.

Snowflake falls premarket after the cloud data analytics company disappointed with its full-year 2025 guidance. The stock fell 21% in premarket trading, with the company guiding full current quarter product revenue between $745 million and $750 million, below average estimates of $765 million.

Dow Jones  forecast – technical analysis

After running into resistance at 39240, a record high at the start, the price has eased lower and is testing the multi-month rising trendline support. The RSI bearish divergence suggests buyers could struggle from here.  A break below here could open the door to 38335, last week’s low, and 38000, the February low. Meanwhile, should the trendline support hold, buyers could look for a rise of 39240 for fresh all-time highs.

dow jones forecast chart

 

FX markets – USD falls, USD/JPY drops

The U.S. dollar is inching lower following the inflation report as inflation cooled in line with forecasts, inching slowly toward the Fed's 2% target.

EUR/USD is falling after German inflation came in cooler than expected, falling by 2.6%, down from 2.9% in January. German retail sales were also weaker, unexpectedly falling 0.4% after dropping zero points at 1.6% in the previous month. The data supports the view that the ECB could move sooner to start cutting interest rates, although attention is on tomorrow's eurozone inflation data for further clues.

USD/JPY fell sharply in European trade after hawkish comments from Bank of Japan policymakers fueled bets that the central bank could move away from negative interest rates sooner rather than later.

 

Market Outlook Oil

Oil holds steady

Oil prices are holding steady with US inflation data in focus but are on track to book gains across the month of February, marking the second straight monthly gain. Oil prices are set to rise 3.6% this month after increasing 5% in the previous month.

According to a report and Reuters, expectations are for oil prices to fall over the coming months as disruption in the Red Sea has less impact than initially expected, and the geopolitical risk premium remains modest.

 

Related tags: USD Oil Dow Jones

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Today 04:11 AM
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
Yesterday 01:58 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:07 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Yesterday 04:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

Congress building
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:58 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 27, 2024 01:31 PM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 26, 2024 01:53 PM
        USA flag
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 23, 2024 01:52 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.