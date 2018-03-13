Dollar falls on CPI while stocks welcome Tillerson and Kudlow news

After Friday’s soft wage growth figures overshadowed the rather good jobs numbers, the market’s attention quickly turned to this week’s release of key inflation data.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2018 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After Friday’s soft wage growth figures overshadowed the rather good jobs numbers, the market’s attention quickly turned to this week’s release of key inflation data. Market participants were wondering how the mostly stronger data could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory this year, at a time when other central banks are not really in a hurry to tighten their policies. They were also aware that the Fed’s projected rate hikes for this year were already mostly priced in, and that for this to change they needed to see a significant improvement or disappointment in incoming US data. Well, as it turned out, today’s inflation data was neither here nor there – it was bang in line with the expectations. The dollar fell across the board as traders responded to news the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) printed +0.2% month-over-month compared to last month’s +0.5% reading. Meanwhile, core CPI also printed +0.2% after the previous month’s +0.3% reading. On a year-over-year basis CPI rose to 2.2% from 2.1% last, while core CPI remained unchanged at 1.8%. Again, both core measures of CPI inflation were in line with the expectations.

Tillerson sacked, Kudlow could take Cohn’s job as economic advisor

At the time of the CPI data release, speculation was confirmed by US President Donald Trump that he had sacked Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State. This follows months of speculation that he would be ousted from the post. Mr Tillerson will be replaced by Mike Pompeo, the CIA director, whose job would be taken by the current deputy director of the CIA, Gina Haspel. Mr Trump also told reporters that he is looking at Larry Kudlow "very strongly" who "has a very good chance" of taking over Gary Cohn's job as his top economic advisor.

Mr Kudlow is a free trade supporter, so his appointment should be good news for stocks and US index futures were climbing higher at the time of this writing. However, it was not clear if the stock market’s positive reaction was in response to the Kudlow news or the CPI data and resulting dollar weakness.  Traders were still trying to digest everything that has happened.

Looking ahead: US PPI, retail sales and Chinese industrial data

Looking ahead, there’s not an awful lot of further top-tier US economic data this week, except the Producer Price Index and Retail Sales, on Wednesday, and Industrial Production on Friday. PPI for February is expected to come in at +0.1% after the previous month’s in-line +0.4% reading, while core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to print +0.2% on the month. Thus, the dollar’s next move is likely to be triggered by movements in other currencies. With Chinese industrial production and New Zealand GDP to look forward to on Wednesday, the commodity currency pairs such as AUD/USD and NZD/USD will be in focus now. On Thursday, meanwhile, we will have an interest rate ‘decision’ to look forward to. The Swiss Nation Bank is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged but it will be interesting to see if the bank will make any new comments over the recent strengthening of the franc.


Related tags: Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.