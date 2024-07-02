USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2

Another day, another handle for USD/JPY which rose to a fresh multi-decade higher. Bond yields also continued to rally after the Biden-Trump debate, which has markets concerned that a more inflationary presidency under Trump seems the more likely outcome.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 12:04 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Weekly analysis

 

20240702dashboardCI

  

Donald Trump’s route back into the Whitehouse has become easier after the Supreme court ruled that he has immunity from official, not private acts. And that likely derails all of not most cases against him surrounding the January 6 insurrection. And with the Biden’s post-Presidential-debate emergency meeting assuring Biden will hold his ground to run against Trump, a second Trump presidency is beginning to look like a slam dunk. 

 

Bond treasuries continued to fall on Monday and sent yields higher following Joe Biden’s disastrous debate against Donald Trump. The fact that yields are rising without the US dollar suggests traders are more concerned that a Trump presidency would be more inflationary than a Biden one, prompting traders to offload treasuries at the longer end of the curve.

 

ISM manufacturing continued to soften at a fast enough pace to warrant Fed cuts without causing widespread panic. The headline PMI contracted at 48.5, new orders were also lower at 49.3 and prices paid (and inflationary gauge) rose at its slowest pace in six months at 52.1.

 

20240702usdBonds

 

European markets gapped higher at Monday’s open after Marine Le Pen’s far-right party failed to secure an outright majority government. She was widely expected to win, but appetite for risk took solace in what they could from the situation. DAX futures rose as much as 1.25%, EUR/JPY reached a 32-year high and EUR/USD a 5-day high.

 

China’s economy continued to rise at a modest pace according to the latest government PMI surveys, with the composite index rising to 50.5, indicating a broad but mild expansion. A reading above 50 signifies expansion. However, manufacturing declined to 49.5, leaving services to prop up the broader economy with a print of 50.5. A separate reading by Caixin reported China’s final manufacturing figure at 51.8.

 

Korea’s exports slowed to 5.1% y/y, down from 11.7% and missing the 6.3% estimates to show global demand for their goods are waning.

 

The yen continued to slide despite the latest round of warnings from Japan’s government officials last week. USD/JPY closed above 161 for the first time in 37 years and it has risen 10 of the past 13 sessions.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

  • 09:00 – South Korean CPI
  • 11:30 – RBA minutes, retail sales
  • 18:30 – Hong Kong retail sales
  • 23:30 – Fed Chair Powell speaks
  • 00:00 – US job openings (JOLTS)

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

The uptrend on USD/JPY is undeniably strong. But unless the MOF intervene once more, the path of least resistance is likely higher. However, the two period RSI has formed a bearish divergence within the overbought zone on the daily chart. So it at least shows that the rally is beginning to lose steam, which brings the potential for a pullback - however minor.

 

The one hour chart shows prices have retraced from Mondays high and a holding above the 20. Moving average and daily pivot points. RSI is also oversold, so perhaps we're nearing a swing low. Today's bias is for another crack at 162, which sits just near the weekly R1 pivot an upper one-day implied volatility band. Given its round Number status, I wouldn't be too surprised as he pulled back from 162 if it makes it that far.

20240702usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas USD/JPY Forex Bonds Trump

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: Don’t Sleep on the Coiling AUD/USD!
Today 04:36 PM
Gold forecast: Could the metal shine more brightly in July?
Today 04:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA kicks off Q3 modestly higher
Today 01:12 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 1, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
Today 11:12 AM
JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
Today 03:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
June 27, 2024 10:56 PM
    Research
    Hang Seng leads the way, ASX and China A50 set to follow?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 19, 2024 11:37 PM
      Forex trading
      158 continues to defy USD/JPY bulls, AUD/USD rebounds in style
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 18, 2024 11:35 PM
        japan_09
        USD/JPY hints at another false break, AUD/USD looks set to bounce
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 17, 2024 10:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.