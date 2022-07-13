Bank of Canada recap: BOC surprises traders with a 100bps hike, USD/CAD falls below 1.30

The BOC’s relatively hawkish stance could keep USD/CAD capped below 1.3080.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 13, 2022 3:33 PM
As we noted in our BOC preview report, markets were confident that the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates by 75bps…but BOC Governor Tiff Macklem and company defied expectations, opting instead for a 100bps hike to 2.50%. Up from just 0.25% at the start of the year, Canada’s overnight rate is now tied with New Zealand’s for the highest target rate among major central banks.

Highlights from the BOC’s monetary policy statement follow (emphasis mine):

  • Inflation continues to rise, and price pressures are broadening. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation will average close to 8% in the middle quarters of 2022.
  • The Canadian economy is overheated, and labour markets are tight. The unemployment rate is at a series low, and elevated job vacancies and widespread labour shortages are pushing up wage growth.
  • With global growth moderating and higher interest rates dampening domestic spending, growth in Canada is projected to slow from 3½% in 2022 to 1¾% in 2023 and 2½% in 2024.
  • Domestic price pressures are expected to abate, global supply chain problems are anticipated to resolve gradually, and energy prices are projected to decline. Inflation in Canada is anticipated to decrease to roughly 3% by the end of 2023 and return to the 2% target by the end of 2024.
  • The Bank is guarding against the risk that high inflation becomes entrenched because if it does, restoring price stability will require even higher interest rates, leading to a weaker economy.

Notably, the central bank revised down its forecast for GDP growth in 2022 and 2023 (to 3.5% and 1.8% respectively) while revising up its inflation forecasts for 2022 (7.2%), 2023 (4.6%), and 2024 (2.3%). In a small silver-lining for those who were expecting a more modest move, the last bullet hints that the central bank may be “front loading” its rate hikes, meaning the pace of interest rate increases could slow or pause as we move into the fourth quarter, but for now the main takeaway is that the BOC is more hawkish than expected.

BOC Governor Macklem is starting his press conference as we go to press – be sure to follow us on Twitter for any salient updates from his comments!

Technical view: USD/CAD

Technically speaking, USD/CAD saw a quick drop in the wake of the BOC announcement, essentially offsetting the spike in the greenback following this morning’s hotter-than-expected US CPI report. Now, the pair sits in the middle of its well-defined 1-month range between 1.2850 and 1.3080. In the short-term, the BOC’s relatively hawkish stance could keep USD/CAD capped below 1.3080.

CIUSDCAD07132022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Traders will soon shift their focus to the FOMC monetary policy meeting at the end of the month, with a 100bps rate hike from the Fed now on the table following the BOC’s move and elevated US inflation reading.

Related tags: USD/CAD BOC Forex Central Bank

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.