USD/CAD analysis: Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes puts Loonie in sharp focus

The USD/CAD is an interesting pair to watch as it tests a major support area ahead of the release of Canadian inflation data and FOMC minutes later.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 PM
usdcad_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/CAD analysis: Outlook will be impacted by upcoming data releases
  • Peak interest rates narrative keeping US dollar under pressure
  • USD/CAD technical analysis

 

The weakness in US dollar continues amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with interest rate hikes. This is helping to underpin major foreign currencies like the JPY, GBP and CAD. The USD/CAD is an interesting pair to watch as it tests a major support area ahead of the release of Canadian inflation data and FOMC minutes later.

 

USD/CAD analysis: Why is the dollar weakening?

 

 

The continued weakness in the US dollar is attributed to the anticipation that the Federal Reserve has concluded its interest rate hikes. Today's emphasis is on gaining further insights into policymakers' discussions during the Federal Reserve's November meeting through the minutes of that meeting, due for release later on in the day. Traders have factored in expectations of the Fed maintaining unchanged interest rates in December, with some even anticipating rate cuts as early as March, as indicated by the CME's Fed Watch tool. These expectations arose following the release of some weaker-than-expected data last week, including a cooling inflation rate of 3.2% YoY in October and indications of a weakening job market. Despite this, the Federal Reserve remains committed to the notion that interest rates must stay elevated for a prolonged period to curb inflation. Let’s see if that narrative changes if we see further weakness in US data moving forward.

 

USD/CAD outlook will be impacted by upcoming data releases

 

The USD/CAD faces interesting few days as we have several data releases that could impact the direction of this currency pair, starting with the release of Canadian CPI shortly.

 

Here’s this week’s economic calendar relevant to USD/CAD pair:


USD/CAD analysis

 

USD/CAD analysis: Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD analysis: technical analysis

Source: TradingView.com

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD was testing the top of the key 1.3650-1.3700 key support range. Previously, this area had acted as resistance, before turning into support in more recent times. Here, we also have a bullish trend line coming into play. But recent price action has been bearish and the USD/CAD has moved below the 21-day exponential moving average, which is not a good sign for bullish momentum.

 

The USD/CAD has been stuck in a short-term bearish trend ever since it failed to hold the breakout above the high of 1.3862 hit in March, earlier this month. Since then, several support levels have broken and turned into resistance, including 1.3840ish and 1.3775ish. These levels must now be reclaimed by the bulls if we are to see the start of a new uptrend.

 

All told, the USD/CAD’s directional bias is range bound, with a bearish tilt amid the dollar weakness across the board. But now it must either break below the aforementioned support range between 1.3650 to 1.3700 to trigger further follow-up selling, or start to form a base around current levels to keep the bulls happy. A lot will depend on incoming data, of course.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: USD/CAD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:03 AM
AUD/USD rises as RBA min retain hawkish bias, USD/JPY, USD/CNH slide continues
Today 01:47 AM
AUD/USD, RBA mins in focus, Nasdaq tracks Thanksgiving seasonality: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:22 PM
Nasdaq leads the rally and Oil joins on supply cut hopes
Yesterday 08:42 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
Yesterday 08:26 PM
Gold is consolidating, the Fed is attracting attention, and Diwali is vibrant.
Yesterday 05:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CAD articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/CAD analysis: Loonie hits resistance ahead of key week for US data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 10, 2023 04:00 PM
    Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    October 27, 2023 01:33 PM
      canada_02
      USD/CAD in the crossfire of CA CPI and FOMC: European open – 19/09/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 19, 2023 04:41 AM
        Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Hits 1-Month Lows as Oil Rally Extends
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        September 18, 2023 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.