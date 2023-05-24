AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Morning Brief - 25th May 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 25, 2023 12:00 AM
110 views
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20230525marketmovers

 

Market summary

  • The USD was the strongest major following slightly hawkish FOMC minutes which suggested further hikes depends on incoming data (AUD/USD hit a YTD low)
    • Participants agreed that inflation was unacceptably high and declining slower than expected
    • Fed staff continue to forecast a mild recession later this year, followed by a modestly-paced recovery
    • Some members stressed it was ‘crucial’ the statement not signal cuts this year or rule out further hikes
    • Some members commented that additional policy firming may be warranted at future meetings, others suggested it may not be needed

     

  • The NZD was sharply lower after the RBNZ hiked rates by 25bp yesterday and signalled it could be their last hike of the cycle (their 12th consecutive cycle took rates to 5.5%)
  • Citing lower demand and a government budget that was not expected to be as inflationary as quickly as feared saw them retain their OCR forecast for a peak of 5.5%
  • NZ retail sales was also softer than expected, contracting -4.1% q/q (-0.6% expected) and -4.1% y/y (-4% expected)
  • EUR/USD fell to a 2-month low after German business sentiment continued to deteriorate, with IFO breaking a 6-month rise and finally tracking the ZEW lower
  • GBP was initially stronger following another set of hot CPI numbers, although producer prices continue to soften so it is likely a matter of time before this feeds through to consumer prices
  • Deflationary forces continue to appear across Asia with North Korean producer prices (a key export economy) falling to 1.7% y/y and -0.1% m/m
  • Wall Street finished lower for a fourth day as debt-ceiling negotiation failed to produce any results
  • Fitch placed the US on a 'AAA' ratings watch due to the risk of not raising the debt ceiling, which basically means they will be downgraded if a deal is not achieved

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance

  • The ASX closed lower for a third day, in line with yesterday’s bearish bias
  • Wall Street and SPI futures point to a weak open
  • 7200 and 7165 are potential support levels today
  • Financial stocks could face pressure, whilst energy stocks may be able to outperform (but not be overly strong) due to supported oil prices
20230525asx7 

20230525asx6

 

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230525audusdCI

A stronger US dollar, weaker commodities and a dovish RBNZ hike weighed on the Australian dollar, breaking it out of its 1-week range to a YTD low. Bears could consider swing trades below the 0.6600 area with 0.6500, 0.6440 (61.8% projection) and 0.6400 handle providing potential target area.

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • No major economic events are schedule for today’s Asian session
  • 22:30 – US Q1 GDP, jobless claims
 

20230525asia

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Australia AUD/USD

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:45 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:42 PM
      Research
      S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:00 AM
        Research
        Artificial Intelligence stocks: What is the outlook for the top AI stocks?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 08:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.