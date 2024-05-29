AUD/USD, ASX 200: Stalling disinflation weakens case for RBA rate cuts

Disinflationary forces in Australia have stalled with annual rates for headline and underlying inflation trending flat to higher, and well above the 2.5% midpoint of the RBA’s target. Not only does that weaken the case for rate cuts but means the next move from the RBA may be a hike.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 4:02 AM
aus_07
  • Australia’s inflation indicator shows price pressures remain far above the RBA’s target
  • Annual rates for headline and underlying inflation are trending flat to higher
  • High inflation increases the risk of the RBA being forced to hike rates again
  • AUD/USD strengthens on rate differentials but ASX 200 futures sink

Disinflationary forces in Australia have stalled with annual rates for headline and underlying inflation trending flat to higher, and well above the 2.5% midpoint of the RBA’s target. Not only does that weaken the case for rate cuts but means the next move from the RBA may be a hike. That may support AUD/USD based purely on interest rate differentials but could spell trouble for the ASX 200 which is already richly valued relative to historic norms.

Australian inflation remains hot and sticky

According to the ABS monthly inflation indicator, consumer prices increased 3.6% in the year to April, above the 3.4% pace expected by economists and 3.5% level reported in the 12 months to March. Helping to prevent an even larger surge, the ABS said electricity rebates continued to temporarily suppress prices, resulting in 4.2% increase over the year rather than a 13.9% lift that would have otherwise been the case.

Like the headline figure, underlying measures that strip out volatile price movements were also flat to higher on an annualised basis, indicating price pressures remain elevated across much of the inflation basket.

Prices excluding fresh food, fuel and holiday travel rose 4.1% over the year, unchanged from the pace reported in March. While it comes with the caveat that April’s survey largely reflects movements in goods rather than services, the RBA’s preferred measure of underlying inflation pressures, the trimmed mean rate, accelerated from 4% to 4.1%, some 1.6 percentage points above the 2.5% midpoint of its inflation target.

Monthly CPI indicator Australia annual movement

Source: ABS

RBA’s next move may not be to cut

Not only is that key measure elevated but it’s moving further away from the RBA's target, making the case for rate cuts extremely weak. At its May monetary policy meeting, the RBA acknowledged the flow of information since its March meeting had increased the risks of inflation staying above target for longer. It also warned that it had “limited tolerance” for inflation returning to its later than 2026.

While the April inflation indicator is unlikely to warrant an immediate policy response, the more evidence that accumulates to suggest inflation is unlikely to return to target, the greater the risk it may be forced to start hiking rates again.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

Australian bond yields spike

Already under pressure on the back of a sell-off in global bonds, Australian 3-year government bond yields – which are sensitive to changes in the RBA interest rate outlook – surged to a four-week high of 4.087% following the report, extending the bounce from the recent lows to 26.8 basis points. That’s not insignificant, further extending the time horizon for potential rate cuts well into the second half of 2025.

au3s may 29

AUD/USD pops but looks vulnerable to downside

The AUD/USD jumped as much as 0.25% as soon as the data dropped, reflecting the risk that the next move from the RBA may easily be to hike rather than cut. However, those gains have been pared somewhat, underlining that global factors remain the main driving force behind the Aussie dollar’s movements.

aud may 28

You can see on the daily chart that .6650 is acting like a pivot point with the price doing plenty of work either side of it dating back several months. While AUD/USD sits marginally above this right now, the inverted hammer candle that printed on Tuesday warns of sellers are lurking above. And with momentum indicators such as RSI pointing lower, a reversal below .6650 would be a strong signal on the path of least resistance near-term.

The preference is to sell rallies or breaks rather than buy dips, but let the price action guide you. A push back towards Tuesday’s high of .6680 would make for a decent entry level for shorts, allowing for a tight stop to be placed above for protection. Alternatively, should AUD/USD reverse back through .6650, consider selling the break with a tight stop loss above. Potential trade targets include .6565 or .6480. 

Important close for ASX 200 futures

While the Aussie dollar found buyers on the back of the inflation data, the opposite occurred for ASX 200 futures. The daily chart looks ordinary for bulls, convincingly rejected at 7839 on Tuesday before tumbling to trade through the 50-day moving average today.

asx 200 May 29

That level has been very important in recent years, often tested but very rarely broken cleanly. That’s why today’s session looms as potentially important. If futures can’t climb towards the close of the day session, recent history suggests traders should consider to reverting to selling on rallies rather than buying dips.

While momentum traders may like to sell here, I’m waiting to see what happens into the close. But should futures close below the 50DMA, it looks far easier to get short if the risk-reward of the trade is suitable. On the downside, minor support is located at 7690 with more pronounced buying likely to emerge at 7541.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

AUD/USD ASX FX Trade Ideas

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.