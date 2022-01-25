AU Q4 CPI review and what comes next for the AUDUSD?

Australian inflation for Q4 surprised to the upside, continuing a trend seen across many major developed markets in recent months.

January 25, 2022 4:14 AM
Australian flag

Headline consumer prices rose by 1.3%, higher than the 1% expected by economists taking the annual inflation rate to 3.5%. The trimmed mean or core inflation (the RBA’s preferred gauge of inflation) rose by 1%, taking the annual rate to 2.6% y/y, its highest level since Q3 2008.

Notably, the annual rate of core inflation is now above the mid-point of the RBA’s target 2-3% band for the first time since mid-2014, an indication inflation is sustainably higher.

As expected, the rise in inflation was driven by the rising costs of new dwelling construction and a rise in petrol prices, which together accounted for almost half of the quarterly increase in CPI.

While some of the rise in inflation was related to Covid disruptions, the higher starting point means that should the RBA see wages inflation growth accelerate as expected by the middle of the year, a rate hike in the second half of 2022 is becoming increasingly likely. More so given last week's robust employment data that saw the unemployment rate fall to 4.2%.

The prospect of higher interest rates boosted the AUDUSD from .7150 pre the data up to a high of .7175. However, with risk assets including the ASX200 and US equity futures trading heavily during the session, there has been little in the way of follow-through buying.

Technically the preferred view is that the AUDUSD has completed a medium-term low at .6993 and can continue to grind higher within the trend channel below in the coming weeks towards .7400c.

AUDUSD Daily Chart 25th of Jan

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of January 25th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: AUD USD Forex Trading FOREX Inflation Inflation Report inflation data

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Today 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

stocks_07
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:35 PM
    aus_07
    AUD/USD: Looking to sell rallies on expected inflation acceleration
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 27, 2024 11:58 PM
      aus_03
      AUD, NZD in focus for AU CPI and RBNZ meeting: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 27, 2024 09:45 PM
        AUD/USD snaps 8-day rally, ASX remains rangebound near its highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 26, 2024 09:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.