ASX200 stumbles into the end of financial year finish line

There is just one full trading session left until the start of a new financial year, set to commence on the same sombre tone as this one finished. Investors remain intently focused on COVID-19 as the total number of cases surpassed 10 million this past weekend.

June 29, 2020 2:20 AM

Locally, the confirmation of 75 new cases in Victoria, while partly attributable to a large increase in testing, underlines the need for continued social distancing requirements, protection of the vulnerable, and how quickly the virus can spread if left unchecked.  It also highlights how challenging it will be for other countries who have employed a less regimented approach to flatten the curve.  

Offsetting this, government and central banks have been quick to act and eliminate downside risks. Their action has helped the ASX200 recapture about 50% of its losses from its all-time highs of February but still leaves the ASX200 down over 10% for the current financial year.

With a vaccine still some time away, successful containment of the virus and a flattening of the curve remains a key requirement for the progressing re-opening of economies to progress and for the ASX200 to build further upon its rally from its March low.

Technically this appears possible, although in the short term we favour the ASX200 continues its countertrend pullback from the 6198.6 high, (in line with our view of the S&P500 outlined last week), which targets a move towards the layer of horizontal support and wave equality 5550/20 area.  

Should signs of a base emerge near this support zone and the ASX200 then rebounds back above the mid-June lows of 5719, my expectation would be for a retest and break of the 6198.6 high. This is a trade I like, supported by a positive seasonal bias for the ASX200 during July and August.

Keeping in mind, that should the ASX200 fail to base and stabilize ahead of the 5550/20 support zone, it would warn that a deeper pullback towards 5000 is possible.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 29th of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.