ASX200 hits resistance what comes next

A G20 draft statement over the weekend that pledged to pay for the distribution of vaccines around the world, reports that “frontline” American workers may receive a virus vaccine by mid-December, and signs that Congressional Democratic leaders would push for a Covid19 relief package before year-end helped the ASX200 to a nine-month high this morning.

November 22, 2020 10:40 PM
Close-up of market chart

After an almost 11% gain during November, the ASX200 has all but erased all its losses for the year, benefitting from the global rotation away from tech stocks into value stocks including financials, energy, and the resource stocks that are so plentiful in the ASX200.

Also helping the ASX200 higher, a run of better than expected economic data including last week’s jobs report, a trend that is expected to continue into year-end as the Victorian re-opening gains traction.

As well as Australia’s continued success in containing the pandemic in sharp contrast to a worrying uptick in new cases in Asian countries including Japan and Hong Kong and the continued surge in new cases in the U.S.

As regular readers would know, following the break out of the top of its five-month range, our expectation has been for the ASX200 to push higher towards 6800 into year-end. If anything, after this month’s stunning rally, 6800 appears now to be a touch on the conservative side.

For this reason, despite the ASX200 closing in a good layer of horizontal resistance at 6600 and starting to look overbought in the short term according to the RSI indicator, we will resist the urge to take any profits off the table, ahead of a likely pullback into late November/early December.

Instead, we choose to focus on the prospect of a higher ASX200 courtesy of supportive monetary and fiscal policy as well as the imminent arrival of an effective vaccine to power the global economic reopening in 2021.

We would only reconsider the medium-term bullish view on a break and close back below support 6200/6170ish.

ASX200 hits resistance - what comes next?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 23rd of November 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
      EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.