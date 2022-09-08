ASX200 Afternoon Report September 8th 2022

September 8, 2022 6:06 AM
19 views
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 106 points higher at 6836 at 2.55 pm Sydney time

After trading to a seven-week low this week, the ASX200 has spectacularly rebounded today following a better session on Wall Street.

The rally on Wall Street came as U.S yields fell following an oil price collapse, which eased fears around inflation and the prospect of continued aggressive central bank rate hikes.

A prospect further heightened after the Bank of Canada (Boc) raised rates overnight by "just" 75bp. The BoC becomes the first G10 Central Bank to slow the pace of its rate hiking cycle, bringing relief to be brows of beaten bulls.

Providing further bullish encouragement, the RBA's dovish tilt at Tuesday's RBA meeting that hinted at a more moderate rate of rate hikes going forward was also evident in RBA Governor Lowe's speech at the Anika Foundation lunch today

"We are conscious that there are lags in the operation of monetary policy and that interest rates have increased very quickly. And we recognise that all else equal, the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates becomes stronger as the level of the cash rate rises."

The IT sector outperformed as it powered higher on the back of a 27.5% rise in Tyro Payments to $1.25 after it received an unsolicited bid from a consortium of investors led by Potentia Capital Management. Life360 added 13.9% to $5.57, Novonix added 10.2% to $2.27, Megaport added 8.65% to $8.04 and EML Payments added 7% to $0.95c.

Gains for the Real Estate Sector as it embraced the idea that the speed of interest rate hikes may moderate. Domain added 3.44% to $3.31, Charter Hall Group added 3.25% to $13.03, Goodman Group added 2.7% to $19.10, and Stockland Group added 2.4% to $3.59.

The Financial Sector has gained even though the Big 4 banks are yet to pass on Tuesday's RBA rate hike as they all seek to avoid being the first mover who will take the brunt of the negative press. ANZ added 2.47% to $22.83, Westpac added 1.9% to $21.23, CBA added 1.6% to $95.60 and NAB added 1.33% to $29.70.

A 4% rally in iron ore futures to above $100 p/t has boosted the big miners. Mineral Resources added 6.45% to $63.34, FMG added 4.5% to $16.72, Rio Tinto added 2.7% to $91.84, and BHP added 1.53% to $36.82.

A 5.69% fall in the price of crude oil to $81.50, its lowest level in seven months, is good news for motorists ahead of the end of the fuel exercise discount in three weeks. However, bad news for the Energy Sector weighed on further by Woodside Energy as it traded ex-dividend, falling 5.33% to $32.16. Beach Energy fell 0.75% to $1.66, and Santos fell 0.38% at $7.78.

Today's strong rebound from yesterday's 6719 low goes a good way to negate the technical damage caused by yesterday's sell-off. It likely sets up the ASX200 for a period of choppy range trading between 6700 and 7100 in the weeks ahead - in line with our view of U.S equity markets.

 ASX200 Daily chart 8th of September

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 8th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Shares market Stocks RBA

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Yesterday 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Yesterday 12:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
August 8, 2023 11:28 PM
    Market chart
    USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
      AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 2, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 19, 2023 10:40 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.