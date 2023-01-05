ADP Employment Change stronger than expected; lifts USD/JPY

Good news from the jobs front has sent the US Dollar higher in anticipation of a more hawkish Fed. USD/JPY has followed right along with it.

January 5, 2023 4:53 PM
Currency prices

The US ADP Employment Change for December showed that 235,000 private jobs were added to the economy vs an expectation of +150,000.  November’s print was revised higher from +127,000 to +182,000.  Keep in mind however that ADP has recently changed its methodology for calculating its Employment Change.  In addition, ADP has also said that this is not to be used as a leading indicator for Non-Farm Payrolls, which are to be released on Friday.  Expectations for the NFP print are +200,000 vs +263,000 in November. Traders don’t seem to care about what the ADP says.  Stocks sold off on the print and the US Dollar went bid as traders worry that stronger jobs may allow the Fed to be more aggressive in its rate hikes.  It should also be noted that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 31st, was only 204,000 vs and expectation of 225,000 and a previous reading of 223,000.  This indicates that less people applied for unemployment benefits during the last week of the year than was anticipated. It was also the lowest reading since late September 2022. 

What are Non-Farm Payrolls?

USD/JPY rose aggressively during the first three quarters of 2022, trading from a low on January 14th, 2022, at 113.48 to a high on October 21st at 151.95.  Since then, the pair has pulled back aggressively in an orderly downward sloping channel, closing the year below the 50% retracement from last year’s low to high at 130.77.  However, USD/JPY has moved higher this week after holding horizontal support from the lows of August 2nd, 2022, at 130.39.  The pair has traded higher for the past 3 days (including Thursday) and is threatening to break out above the top of the channel trendline near 133.62.

Daily USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute chart, USD/JPY is nearing pervious support and the highs from December 28th at 134.50.  This acts as the first level of resistance.  Above there, the pair can move to the 200 Day Moving Average at 136.40 (see daily), then the highs of December 15th at 138.13.  However, if this move above the long-term channel proves to be a false breakout, USD/JPY may pullback. First support is at the top trendline of the channel near 132.70.  Below there, price can fall to the lows from January 2nd at 129.67 and then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the 2022 lows to the 2022 highs at 128.17.

240 Minute USD/JPY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Good news from the jobs front has sent the US Dollar higher in anticipation of a more hawkish Fed.  USD/JPY has followed right along with it.  Will the pair continue to move higher?  It may depend on the Non-Farm Payroll data due out on Friday!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD/JPY ADP payrolls NFP

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Today 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Today 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:00 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 12:30 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 03:24 PM
        EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 10:28 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.