WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 2:10 PM
11 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The United States is set to release a key inflation report later today, and the figures could have a significant impact on the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to raise interest rates in September. The rise of key energy markets such as WTI crude oil and natural gas has many investors concerned that we are headed for another round of inflation, which could lead to higher interest rates for a longer period of time or even more rate hikes from the central bank. WTI crude oil made headlines yesterday for finally breaking to a new year-to-date high, and it is now at its most bullish level since November 2022.

 

20230810ngwtiFX

 

WTI 4-hour chart:

We noted in our weekly COT report that managed funds and large speculators has been reducing short exposure to WTI crude oil and increasing longs, which is the ideal scenario for a healthy bullish trend. WTI has now increased by over 26% over the past seven weeks, and on track for close higher for its seventh week – a bullish streak not seen since the 8-week rally in February 2022.

 

We can see on the 4-hour chart that WTI crude oil is trading within an established bullish channel. It is consolidating in a tight range near its 9-month highs ahead of today’s inflation report, and a hot print could knock it from its perch. And given it only closed above its previous YTD high by less than $1, a pullback beneath the April high seems plausible – especially as a bearish divergence is forming on the RSI (14).

 

However, each time WTI has pulled back towards trend support, buyers have stepped in to push it aggressively to a new high. Therefore, we’ll be on the lookout for evidence of a swing low if prices retrace towards $82 / lower trendline. But if US inflation data is weaker than expected, we could see WTI continuing higher in line with its bullish trend.

 

20230810wtiCI

 

Is natural gas set to breakout?

Natural gas is a key component in the energy markets due to its versatility and wide range of uses, including electricity generation, industrial processes, heating, and cooking. It began making major headlines around 18 months ago when natural gas prices embarked on a parabolic rise, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine being a key factor. However, the front-month US natural gas futures contract fell by over 80% between August 2022 and April this year, leading many to believe that prices would eventually revert higher. And now, it appears that we have reached that point.

 

A combination of factors has seen momentum turn higher in the past few weeks, such as reduced LNG exports and hotter-than-usual weather forecasts. Meteorologists forecast that hotter-than-usual weather will persist until at least August 24, prompting investors to anticipate higher consumption of natural gas for air conditioning. Texas, in particular, is set to witness another record-breaking power demand this week, following its all-time high on Monday.

 

Whilst there has been an increase in production since July, it has not been enough to offset increased demand from power generation and air conditioning. As a result of these factors, natural gas prices have risen to their highest level in five months. It is possible that prices could continue to rise if the hot weather persists and if LNG exports remain constrained. Furthermore, even if weather and demand is to cool seasonality suggests upside pressures around this time of year through to November or December.

 

Seasonality favours gains for natural gas

Natural gas has had a history of producing average positive returns in August, September, and October over the past 33 years. Specifically, August has averaged a 2.8% return with a 56.7% win rate, September has averaged 9.6% gains on average with a 63.3% win rate, and October has averaged a 7.2% average return with a 70% win rate. This is significant because it suggests that natural gas prices may continue to rise in these months, which could contribute to a second round of inflation. This is especially concerning given that oil prices are also rising and have recently hit a new high.

20230810ngseasonalsCI

  

Natural gas daily chart:

We can see on the daily chart that a strong bullish trend is emerging, within bullish momentum increasing into the highs. The sideways range between the March high and April low projects a target around 4.09, but we can use the round number of $4.00.

 

However, the 200-day MA and 200-day EMA sit just below $3.50 which makes it a likely resistance level. From here, bulls could consider entering long with a break above the March high ($3.02) with a stop beneath Wednesday’s low, and target the 200-day averages around $3.40 or $3.50. If prices pull bac and form a higher low above $3.00, bulls could raise their stop and consider another move to $4.00.

 

If the breakout does not occur soon, bulls could seek evidence of a swig low above $2.70, and enter long in anticipation of an eventual bullish breakout and target the levels $3.40, $3.50 and $4.00.

 

20230810naturalgasCI

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas WTI Natural Gas Commodities Inflation

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
Yesterday 11:42 PM
Oil at new highs, Nasdaq and Banks down again
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
Yesterday 03:57 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Regains 143.00 Ahead of US CPI
Yesterday 01:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
Yesterday 12:10 PM
DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
USD/JPY eyes test of key highs ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 10th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:42 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil outlook: WTI hits new 2023 high
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:57 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:10 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.