Will SP Shrug Off FOMC Minutes

After selling off in the previous session, S&P futures are rebounding in early trade on Wednesday as investors await fresh clues on US monetary policy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 21, 2019 3:27 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After selling off in the previous session, S&P futures are rebounding in early trade on Wednesday as investors await fresh clues on US monetary policy.

With little in the way of economic data in the European session attention has swung towards the FOMC minutes due for release at 18:00 BST. The minutes will give investors an insight into policy maker deliberations prior to the first US interest rate cut in a decade. Will Fed Powell and co stick to the “mid cycle adjustment” line or will they give something else to the markets? 

Investors will be looking for acknowledgement from the Fed that downside risks have increased. However, given that the FOMC was prior to the most recent escalation in the US – Sino trade dispute, the minutes could be more hawkish than current market pricing. 

As a result, there is a chance that the minutes could boost the dollar and drag US stocks and the S&P lower, as the prospect of loser monetary policy declines. Or the minutes could be shrugged off as outdated leaving investors to focus on more current pmi readings tomorrow and Fed Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

S&P levels to watch:

The S&P currently trades above the 50 and 100 sma but well below its 200 sma on the four hour chart.The price is nearing resistance at 2940, a  convincing move through this level could see the price test 2957 prior to targeting 3000. On the downside near term support can be seen at 2890, prior to 2860/5.

Related tags: Wall Street Central Bank FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.