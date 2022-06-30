After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?

U.S stock markets are on track to lock in their worst first-half performance in decades. The S&P500 is currently down over 15% in the second quarter and on track to lock in an ~20% decline for the first half of the year.

June 30, 2022 6:10 PM
federal reserve stamp

U.S stock markets are on track to lock in their worst first-half performance in decades. The S&P500 is currently down over 15% in the second quarter and on track to lock in an ~20% decline for the first half of the year.

Amongst the gloom, flickers of peak Fed Rate interest rate hike expectations and inflation are burning a little brighter after events overnight.

On a panel discussion in Portugal, Fed Chair Powell reiterated the Fed will do what it takes to get inflation down. He also noted that market pricing is "pretty well aligned with where we're going".

Currently, the interest rate market is almost fully priced for a 75bp rate hike at the July 27/28 FOMC, which would take the Fed Funds to a range of 2.25-2.50%.

Another 110bp of hikes are then priced over the final three meetings of 2022, taking the terminal rate to the 3.35%- 3.60% range. Critically 50bp of rate cuts then appear from May 2023 until December 2023.

Elsewhere mixed inflation data in Europe has raised hopes (again) an inflation inflexion point is nearing. German CPI was lower than expected (Harmonised inflation printed at 8.2% YoY vs expectations for an 8.8% rise). On the other hand, Spanish CPI was higher, rising by 10% YoY vs expectations for an 8.7% rise.

As a reminder, higher interest rates, higher inflation, and growth concerns have been behind the rerating lower equities in 2022. However, before getting carried away on prospects of a Q3 rally, a new headwind will soon begin to blow.

As noted by analysts at Goldman Sachs, "Profit margins for the median S&P 500 company will likely decline next year whether or not the economy falls into recession." And "while investors are focused on the possibility of recession, the equity market does not appear to be fully reflecting the downside risks to earnings."

Traditionally, analysts' earnings revisions lag in both bull markets and in bear markets. Downside earnings revisions appear set to become the next challenge for U.S equities, just as other headwinds are easing.

What do the charts say?

Despite the rally from the mid-June 3639 low stalling earlier this week at 3950, we are not quite ready to give up on the current countertrend rally extending towards the 4000/4100 resistance zone.

Providing a potential rally does not extend above resistance at 4200/20 coming from the late May, and early June highs, it will be viewed as a short-covering rally with scope to retest the June lows.

SP500

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 30th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Wall Street Stocks US stocks Equities US equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      Research
      S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
      By:
      June 22, 2022 02:56 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Asian Open: Brace yourselves, it’s another sea of red on Wall Street
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 9, 2022 09:57 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.