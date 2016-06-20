will gbpusds brexit relief rally sustain itself 2666332016

Traders who have been selling the pound either in the hope or expectations of a British exit from the EU had probably enjoyed a good […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 21, 2016 3:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Traders who have been selling the pound either in the hope or expectations of a British exit from the EU had probably enjoyed a good run of form in recent times. But the latecomers who sold the GBP/USD near major long-term support level of 1.40 were playing with fire, and when you play with fire you sometimes get burned. And unfortunately that’s probably what happened to some of these participants when the markets opened overnight with a huge gap in response to the latest opinion polls on the issue of Brexit, which showed that the two camps were running neck and neck at 44% each as Remain gained ground over Leave. The overnight gap then ballooned as some more of these bearish speculators were probably forced to exit their positions and the bulls entered the fray. Consequently, the GBP/USD has enjoyed its best one-day performance since December 2008.

The latest gyration in opinion surveys seems to have been triggered by the tragic killing of a British MP which led speculation that the Leave camp will now lose support. But we do need to wait for the outcome of some of the actual votes that will be released in the early hours of Friday before one can be more certain about the final outcome. As such, opinions and therefore votes could still change, especially given the fact that the Leave and Remain groups have resumed their campaigns now.

How will the pound react post the Brexit vote?

While the initial reaction of the GBP may well be how you would expect it to be, traders may recall that in the aftermath of the Scottish referendum, in September 2014, the pound initially jumped against the dollar when Scots voted against leaving the UK, before the bear trend resumed.

16.06.20 gbpusd 2014

 

 

 

A lesson we can learn from this is that no one knows for sure what will actually happen in the future, as clearly there are other fundamental factors at work, too. In addition, not all market participants are rational thinkers. How do you know that all (or most) of the market participants are thinking the same way as you do – and not only that, how do you know they will act on their thoughts by trading that way? Furthermore, even if most market participants do what you think they will, how do you know they won’t take quick profits on their positions, which could reverse the trend quickly?

Clearly, the burst of bullish momentum means the pound may be overbought in the short-term, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it cannot go further higher. Actually, the GBP/USD’s short-term price action will be very important because, as the weekly chart shows, below, one can see that the cable is banging against a major resistance area in the 1.4660-1.4770 area. Here, the prior highs converge with a bearish trend line that has been in place since July 2014. With the EU referendum still posing a major risk event for the markets, the GBP/USD may be unable to break through this region with ease or until at least the outcome of the vote is released. If it does break through here however, it could trigger a new wave of momentum buying frenzy. However traders will also want to look for signs of failure to hold above this region of resistance, as this outcome could potentially lead to another big move – this time to the downside.

But will it be different this time? If GBP/USD is able to break and then hold above the 1.4660-1.4770 resistance region by early next week then we may see a more constructive, long-lasting, bullish performance from the Cable than we did in the aftermath of the Scottish independence vote. However, for the GBP/USD’s long-term bearish trend to end once and for all, there will need to be a marked improvement in UK data to encourage the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to end its current dovish stance.

In short, you will see a lot of volatility in the coming days, but ultimately I am not sure if the GBP/USD will be able to sustain the potential gains it may make post the referendum, assuming the vote will be in favour of remain. Needless to say, if the UK public votes in favour of leave then we could see a significant drop in the GBP/USD and other GBP pairs.

16.06.20 gbpusd weekly

 

 

Related tags: Brexit EU Forex GBP/USD trading

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.