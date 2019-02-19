Weaker Banks and Stronger Pound Weigh On FTSE

The FTSE dropped lower on Tuesday as it collapsed through 7200 under the weight of weaker banks and a stronger pound. The FTSE dived to a nadir of 7163, before a slightly stronger start on Wall Street helped the index pick itself up off the lows.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 19, 2019 10:50 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE dropped lower on Tuesday as it collapsed through 7200 under the weight of weaker banks and a stronger pound. The FTSE dived to a nadir of 7163, before a slightly stronger start on Wall Street helped the index pick itself up off the lows.

HSBC Drags Banks Lower

The banking sector was the largest declining sector following disappointing figures from HSBC. Whilst profits at the bank were up over 15% in 2018 compared to the year earlier, weak performance in the fourth quarter meant that results missed expectations. Concerns are also brewing over the outlook for the bank which focuses on Asia and the UK. With Chinese growth concerns and fears over Brexit growing, dark clouds are forming on the horizon. HSBC dropped over 4.3% across Tuesday’s session wiping out any gains from the year so far. The disappointment spread across the sector with the likes of Standard Chartered and Lloyds also trading lower.


Pound Rallies Over 0.9%


A stronger pound was also weighing on the FTSE. The pound charged 0.9% higher versus the dollar and 0.6% higher versus the euro even after average weekly earnings data disappointed. Lifted by Brexit optimism the pound pushed through $1.30 to a high of $1.3050. 7

Average weekly earnings increased 3.4% year on year in the three months to December. This is still a solid level of growth, even though it was just below the 3.5% forecast. Employment also climbed to a record high in December, up 167,000 versus the 152,000 forecast which offered some support to the pound. However, hopes of Parliament taking more control over Brexit has lifted the pound far higher than any strong data. Let’s not forget, the BoE’s next steps depend first and foremost on the type of Brexit that the UK achieves. The fact that the pound is rallying is because traders believe that Parliament will secure a softer more business and therefore pound friendly version of Brexit, if it happens at all.

German Economic Sentiment Slowly Improving


The euro was also putting in a strong performance as data showed economic sentiment was slowing improving on the continent. The ZEW sentiment index for Germany rose to -13.4 points in February, up from -15 in January. Clearly sentiment is still soft, however the fact that it wasn’t as bad as the markets had been expecting meant the euro experienced a relief rally versus the dollar, through $1.13. 


Related tags: Euro Sterling UK 100 Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.